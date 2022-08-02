India vs West Indies 3rd T20I to have delayed start in order to give players time for recovery

India vs West Indies

The third match of the T20I series between India and the West Indies at Warner Park later on Tuesday will also have a delayed start in order to give adequate rest and recovery time to players for the back-to-back matches, according to Cricket West Indies (CWI).

The third T20I of the engrossing five-match series at St Kitts will start at 9:30 pm India time on Tuesday after the second match of the series on Monday began at 11 p.m. IST (earlier scheduled at 8 p.m. IST) due to team luggage arriving into St. Kitts from Trinidad late.

On Tuesday, CWI issued a statement saying, "A revised start time of 12 pm local time (9:30 pm India) for the third match between West Indies and India in the T20I Cup to be played at Warner Park in St Kitts on Tuesday 2nd August.

"Following the delayed start on Monday, the teams have agreed to start the third T20 Cup match at a later time to ensure that the players receive adequate rest and recovery time for the back-to-back matches in St. Kitts and in consideration of the back-to-back matches to come in Florida," the statement added.

The five-match series is level 1-1 after West Indies bounced back to win the second T20I by five wickets. Left-arm pacer Obed McCoy delivered the best-ever bowling figures by a West Indies bowler in T20I matches with his six wickets for just 17 runs. India won the first contest by 68 runs last Friday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

Earlier on Monday, CWI had cited significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad as reason behind the match timing being postponed. "Due to circumstances beyond CWI`s control, there have been significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad."

"As a result, today`s (Monday`s) 2nd T20 Cup match is due to start at 10 p.m. India. CWI regrets any inconvenience caused to our valued fans, sponsors, broadcast partners and all other stakeholders," CWI had said. The match had got delayed by another hour after the announcement