India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI match live on TV and online?

India will take on West Indies in the third ODI as both teams look to conclude the series on a strong note. Check out the complete live streaming details, TV telecast information, match timings and where to watch the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI live in India.

Shubman Gill's Indian cricket squad will face Shai Hope's West Indies in the concluding third ODI of their series at the PCA International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on October 3. The home team has already secured an insurmountable 2-0 advantage following their impressive performances in Guwahati. India triumphed in the first ODI in Thiruvananthapuram with an eight-wicket victory, then delivered a spectacular chase in Guwahati, successfully pursuing a towering 406-run target in merely 43.3 overs. Indian captain Shubman Gill was the standout performer, unleashing a magnificent unbeaten 223, while Rohit Sharma contributed a century of his own. This achievement marked India's second-highest successful chase in ODI history.

For West Indies, the final ODI represents an opportunity to secure a victory and salvage some pride after suffering two high-scoring losses. India, meanwhile, is determined to achieve a perfect 3-0 whitewash against the Windies. However, the Indian team faces a significant setback with star fast bowler Prasidh Krishna sidelined due to a left hamstring injury sustained during the second ODI, with the BCCI bringing in Anshul Kamboj as his replacement.

Live Streaming Details

When and where will the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI take place?

The 3rd ODI match between India Vs West Indies will be played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, on Saturday, October 3rd.

What time will India vs West Indies 3rd ODI begin?

The 3rd ODI between India and West Indies is scheduled to start at 2 PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs West Indies 3rd ODI?

The 3rd ODI between India Vs West Indies will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network’s television channels in India.

How can fans watch the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI online in India?

The 3rd ODI between India Vs West Indies will be streamed live in India on the JioHotstar app and website from 2 PM onwards.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul(w), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Anshul Kamboj

West Indies: John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Jewel Andrew

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