India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Live streaming, preview, teams, time in IST and where to watch on TV

The third and final ODI between India and West Indies will be played on Wednesday (14 August) at Queen's Park Oval.

India will look to field a couple of fringe players although they have a series win on their minds.

On the other hand, West Indies will aim to attain some lost pride with no win in the white-ball format so far.

This match could also probably be Chris Gayle's last ODI and the Windies will hope to give him the perfect farewell.

Teams:

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies (From): Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Roston Chase, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, John Campbell, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match:

Where and when is India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match being played?

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will be played at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

What time does India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match begin?

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match begins at 7 pm IST on Thursday (August 14).

Where to watch India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match live (TV channels)?

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will be telecast on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD in English commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How and where to watch online India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match live streaming?

The live streaming of India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will be available on the SonyLIV app. The series can also be viewed on ESPN Player.