India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Kohli-Iyer star with the bat as India beat Windies by 6 wickets

India defeated West Indies by 6 wickets on Wednesday in the third ODI match between the sides at Queen's Park Oval.

Windies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and decided to bat first and thanks to some power hitting from Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis, West Indies got off to a flying start.

Chris Gayle played his 301st ODI match for the Men In Marron as the Jamaican scored 72 off 41 deliveries in what looked like his farewell ODI innings. Other than Chris, fellow opener Evin Lewis' 43 was the only standout score out of the entire Windies batting lineup.

For India, Khaleel Ahmed and Mohammad Shami were the two stand out bowlers.

The match was interrupted by rain in multiple occasions and the game was cut short to 35 overs instead of 50 and Windies were 240/7.

On the chase, India lost Rohit Sharma early on after a mixup while running between the wickets. Skipper Virat Kohli came in and stepped up yet again for the Men In Blue and created a partnership with Dhawan.

But, West Indies spinner Fabian Allen managed to break the partnership and dismissed Dhawan for 36 runs. Rishabh Pant came in to bat at no.4 and was sent back to the pavilion by Allen for a duck off the first delivery.

However, Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli after that stitched together a long partnership as the pair kept India on the front foot.

Iyer played an excellent innings of 65 runs before getting dismissed by Kemar Roach.

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, kept on firing on the other end as the Indian skipper secured his 43rd ODI ton and is now just 6 centuries away from breaking cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most number of ODI centuries.

Kohli became the first player to hit hundreds in three consecutive ODI innings in the Caribbean and also the first player ever to aggregate 20,000 runs in international cricket in a decade.

His unbeaten knock of 114* off 99 deliveries acted as an anchor to secure the victory on the day as the Men In Blue finished with 256/4 in 32.3 overs.