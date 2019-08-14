India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for IND vs WI today

Dream11 Prediction - India vs West Indies 3rd ODI

IND vs WI Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match today, August 14 at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI (IND vs WI) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant

Batters – Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer

All-Rounders – Carlos Brathwaite, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers – Mohammad Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Yadav or Khaleel Ahmed and Keemo Paul.

IND vs WI My Dream11 Team

Shai Hope, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Roston Chase, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohd Shami and Kuldeep Yadav.

IND vs WI Probable Playing 11

India Possible XI: Rohit/Rahul, Dhawan, Kohli (C), Pant (WK), Iyer, Jadhav, Jadeja, Kuldeep/Chahal, Saini/Bhuvneshwar, Khaleel and Shami.

West Indies Possible XI: Gayle, Lewis, Hope (WK), Pooran, Hetmyer, Holder (C), Chase, Cottrell, Brathwaite, Oshane and Paul.

IND vs WI Squad:

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies (From): Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Roston Chase, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, John Campbell, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach.

