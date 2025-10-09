Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

How Mukesh Ambani shakes up India's soft drinks market with relaunch of homegrown brand

Bihar elections 2025: JSP releases first list of 51 candidates, check full list; Will Prashant Kishore fight elections?

UK PM Keir Starmer's rare Hindi address leaves PM Modi smiling: 'Mujhe yahan aakar bahut khushi hui'

Sherry Singh Makes History and Gets the First Mrs Universe Crown for India

Amit Shah's BIG statement as he reviews security situation in J-K: 'Security forces will continue to...'

Tata Group Rift: Funding plan for loss-making firm emerges as key flashpoint, it is headed by...

This 68-year-old man lost Rs 6 lakh after falling for fake girlfriend

Zubeen Garg death: Amid investigation, wife Garima Saikia makes big statement, says '5-6 people have been arrested but...'

Karwa Chauth 2025: Date, city-wise puja timing, significance and more

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI match live on TV and online?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
UK PM Keir Starmer's rare Hindi address leaves PM Modi smiling: 'Mujhe yahan aakar bahut khushi hui'

UK PM Keir Starmer's rare Hindi address leaves PM Modi smiling

Sherry Singh Makes History and Gets the First Mrs Universe Crown for India

Sherry Singh Makes History and Gets the First Mrs Universe Crown for India

Amit Shah's BIG statement as he reviews security situation in J-K: 'Security forces will continue to...'

Amit Shah's BIG statement as he reviews security situation in J-K

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

HomeCricket

CRICKET

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI match live on TV and online?

Following a decisive win in Ahmedabad, India aims for a 2-0 clean sweep to extend their impressive run, as they have not suffered a Test defeat against the West Indies in 23 years.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 06:27 PM IST

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI match live on TV and online?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India is poised to face West Indies in the concluding Test of the two-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. India enters this match following a commanding victory in the first Test of the series, winning by an innings and 145 runs in just three days. The team aims to secure a win in this match, thereby clinching the series and achieving a clean sweep against West Indies.

A victory would be particularly significant for Shubman Gill, as it would mark his first series win since taking over as the Test captain of the Indian team.

Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has announced that India will maintain the same playing XI as in the first Test held in Ahmedabad. Thus, it appears there will be no alterations to the playing XI.

The West Indies are in urgent need of a significantly better performance to boost the morale of a team that appeared completely outmatched in the first Test, which they lost in under two and a half days with scores of merely 162 and 146. Although the bowling unit, particularly young seamer Jaydon Seales, showed flashes of promise, the sluggish nature of the West Indies' batting in Test matches was glaringly highlighted in a defeat by an innings and 140 runs.

Live Streaming Details

When will the 2nd Test match between India and West Indies be played?

The second Test between India and the West Indies will be played from Friday, October 10, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The match will start at 9:30 AM IST.

How to watch Ithe ND vs WI 2nd Test broadcast in India?

The India versus West Indies 2nd Test match will be televised in India on the Star Sports Network.

How to live stream IND vs WI 2nd Test?

The live streaming of India versus West Indies 2nd Test will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Squads

India: Shubman Gill (c), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), N. Jagadeesan (wk), Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Jediah Blades, Johann Layne, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales

Also read| Asia Cup winner Rinku Singh receives Rs 5 crore ransom threat from Dawood Ibrahim’s gang, two accused arrested

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bihar Election 2025: Supreme Court's BIG order to EC over SIR, demands details of excluded voters by...
Bihar Election 2025: Supreme Court's BIG order to EC over SIR
Saudi Arabia, one of the driest countries in world, has no rivers or lakes, still people have no dearth of water because..., primary source is...
From where does water come in Saudi Arabia? Answer will leave you shocked
Rahul Dravid's son Anvay set to captain THIS state in Vinoo Mankad Trophy: Know in detail
Rahul Dravid's son Anvay set to captain THIS state in Vinoo Mankad Trophy
UK PM Keir Starmer's rare Hindi address leaves PM Modi smiling: 'Mujhe yahan aakar bahut khushi hui'
UK PM Keir Starmer's rare Hindi address leaves PM Modi smiling
Rohit Sharma buys Tesla Model Y with special number plate '3015'; Check price and its meaning
Rohit Sharma buys Tesla Model Y with special number plate '3015'; Check price
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE