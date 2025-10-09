India vs West Indies 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI match live on TV and online?

Following a decisive win in Ahmedabad, India aims for a 2-0 clean sweep to extend their impressive run, as they have not suffered a Test defeat against the West Indies in 23 years.

India is poised to face West Indies in the concluding Test of the two-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. India enters this match following a commanding victory in the first Test of the series, winning by an innings and 145 runs in just three days. The team aims to secure a win in this match, thereby clinching the series and achieving a clean sweep against West Indies.

A victory would be particularly significant for Shubman Gill, as it would mark his first series win since taking over as the Test captain of the Indian team.

Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has announced that India will maintain the same playing XI as in the first Test held in Ahmedabad. Thus, it appears there will be no alterations to the playing XI.

The West Indies are in urgent need of a significantly better performance to boost the morale of a team that appeared completely outmatched in the first Test, which they lost in under two and a half days with scores of merely 162 and 146. Although the bowling unit, particularly young seamer Jaydon Seales, showed flashes of promise, the sluggish nature of the West Indies' batting in Test matches was glaringly highlighted in a defeat by an innings and 140 runs.

Live Streaming Details

When will the 2nd Test match between India and West Indies be played?

The second Test between India and the West Indies will be played from Friday, October 10, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The match will start at 9:30 AM IST.

How to watch Ithe ND vs WI 2nd Test broadcast in India?

The India versus West Indies 2nd Test match will be televised in India on the Star Sports Network.

How to live stream IND vs WI 2nd Test?

The live streaming of India versus West Indies 2nd Test will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Squads

India: Shubman Gill (c), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), N. Jagadeesan (wk), Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Jediah Blades, Johann Layne, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales

Also read| Asia Cup winner Rinku Singh receives Rs 5 crore ransom threat from Dawood Ibrahim’s gang, two accused arrested