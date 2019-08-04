India vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma breaks Chris Gayle's BIG record in T20 cricket

Rohit Sharma became the batsman with the most sixes in the shortest format of the game on Sunday during his innings against West Indies in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series. Rohit dethroned Windies batsman Chris Gayle from the top spot. Gayle is not playing the T20I series as he has been rested by the Windies team management.

Rohit Sharma went past Gayle with his third six on Sunday. Rohit, who had hit one maximum on Saturday in his 24 in the first T20I, needed four sixes before the start of the series to overtake Gayle. The 'Universe Boss' has 105 sixes to his name, whereas Kiwi batsman Martin Guptill is now third with 103 sixes.

India play West Indies in the final T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday, August 6.