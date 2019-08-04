India vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Live streaming, preview, teams, time in IST and where to watch on TV

All you need to know about India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match in Florida on Sunday.

India will look to seal the series when they take on West Indies in the second T20I of the three-match series at Florida on Sunday. Virat Kohli and Co. will face Carlos Brathwaite’s men at the same venue after registering a 4-wicket win in a low-scoring 1st T20I on Saturday.

India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

West Indies squad: Carlos Brathwaite (C), Anthony Bramble, John Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Sunil Narine, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Oshane Thomas

When and where to watch India vs West Indies 2nd T20I

Where and when is India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match being played?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be played at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida (USA).

What time does India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match begin (time in IST)?

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match begins at 8 pm IST on Sunday (August 4).

Where to watch India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match live (TV channels) in India?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be telecast on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD in English commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How and where to watch online India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match live streaming?

The live streaming of India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be available on the SonyLIV app. The series can also be viewed on ESPN Player.