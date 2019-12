India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for IND vs WI

Dream11 Prediction - India vs West Indies 2nd ODI

IND vs WI Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match, December 17 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam‚Äč.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI (IND vs WI) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Nicolas Pooran

Batters – Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer, Nicholas Pooran

All-Rounders – Kieron Pollard (Vice-Captain), Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers – Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Chahar

IND vs WI My Dream11 Team

Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kieron Pollard, Ravindra Jadeja, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, and Keemo Paul.

IND vs WI Probable Playing 11

India: Rahul, Rohit, Kohli (C), Iyer, Pant (WK), Jadhav, Jadeja, Dube/Chahal, Chahar, Shami and Kuldeep.

West Indies: Ambris, Hope, Hetmyer, Chase, Pooran (WK), Pollard (C), Holder, Walsh, Paul, Joseph, and Cottrell.

IND vs WI Squad:

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Kedhar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, and Shardul Thakur.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (C), Sunil Ambris, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King, Alzarri Joseph, Khary Pierre, Romario Shepherd, and Hayden Walsh.

