India vs West Indies 1st Test sees poor turnout, fans dig up Virat Kohli’s statement on empty stadium

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Gaza Peace Plan: Will Hamas trap Israel in talks without releasing hostages?

Saiyaara fame Shaan R Grover celebrates working birthday, says 'For me, being on set feels...'

Why this Canada theatre is pulling down Indian films? Attacked twice due to..., know what happened

Abhishek Sharma receives HAVAL H9 SUV after Asia Cup heroics: Check price, specs, features and more

Cheaper than Pakistan, costlier than China, equals to US, India is ranked 41st on THIS list; it is...

PrashantAdvait Foundation’s Digital App: Building a New-Age Wisdom Ecosystem

Ethereum Price Forecast: Best ETH Crypto That Will Produce 15000% ROI By February 2026

LHS brings i2Cool's electricity-free cooling innovations to India, cutting energy use by up to 20 per cent

How Appinventiv's Tech Talent Redefined AI Integration for Enterprises Globally

Nita Ambani, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor bring back ‘Sidha Pallu’ trend; here’s how

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Saiyaara fame Shaan R Grover celebrates working birthday, says 'For me, being on set feels...'

Saiyaara Fame Shaan R Grover talks about him working on his Birthday

Why this Canada theatre is pulling down Indian films? Attacked twice due to..., know what happened

Why this Canada theatre is pulling down Indian films? Attacked twice due to...,

Cheaper than Pakistan, costlier than China, equals to US, India is ranked 41st on THIS list; it is...

Cheaper than Pakistan, costlier than China, equals to US, India is ranked 41st..

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeCricket

CRICKET

India vs West Indies 1st Test sees poor turnout, fans dig up Virat Kohli’s statement on empty stadium

Cricket enthusiasts voiced their dissatisfaction regarding the unexpectedly low turnout at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 2, coinciding with a national holiday for Team India's first Test match against West Indies.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 03:33 PM IST

India vs West Indies 1st Test sees poor turnout, fans dig up Virat Kohli’s statement on empty stadium
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Just days after clinching the Asia Cup 2025, Team India stepped onto the field for the first Test against West Indies at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. However, instead of vibrant crowds and an electric atmosphere, the stands appeared hauntingly vacant. Fans quickly noted the absence of the King himself - Virat Kohli - whose presence once filled stadiums and invigorated Test cricket.

The iconic Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 12, 2025, concluding a remarkable 14-year career at the age of 36. With Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and R. Ashwin all absent, the energy in the stands seemed to dissipate, and the opening Test in Ahmedabad felt the repercussions immediately.

On X (formerly Twitter), cricket enthusiasts voiced their discontent over the unexpectedly low turnout at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 2, a national holiday.

Many fans highlighted that Virat Kohli, often the main attraction for spectators, is no longer part of India's Test lineup, and his absence appears to have significantly affected attendance.

Several users went further, posting images from previous matches in Delhi when Kohli participated in Ranji Trophy games. These photos showcased how crowded the stands used to be and emphasized the stark contrast since his retirement, indicating that without the star batter, even crucial matches are experiencing noticeably reduced crowds.

What Virat Kohli had said 

After the Ranchi Test in 2019, Virat Kohli advocated for only a select few venues to be granted the rights to host Test matches, aiming to attract fans to the stadiums.

"We've been discussing this for a long time now, and in my opinion, we should have five Test centres, period," Kohli had said after the conclusion of the Ranchi Test in 2019. "I mean, I agree [with] state associations and rotation and giving games and all that; that is fine for T20 and one-day cricket, but Test cricket, teams coming to India should know, 'we're going to play at these five centres, these are the pitches we're going to expect, these are the kind of people that will come to watch, crowds'.

"So that becomes a challenge already, when you're leaving your shores, because we go to any place, we know we're having four Test matches in these venues, this is what the pitch is going to offer, it's going to be a full stadium, the crowd's behind the [home] team, and look, you want to keep Test cricket alive and exciting. I totally agree with the fact that we need five Test centres at the max. 

"It can't be sporadic and spread over so many places where people turn up or they don't, so in my opinion, absolutely. You should have five strong Test centres that teams coming to India know that this is where they're going to play."

Also read| After Asia Cup final drama, will India’s handshake snub against Pakistan continue in Women’s ODI World Cup 2025?

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
No Dussehra in this village that celebrates Ravan’s legacy, his temple shrouded in mystery, has hidden caves, know story behind
No Dussehra in this village that celebrates Ravan’s legacy, his temple shrouded
Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj challenges Farrhana Bhatt after she throws water on him, says 'maine paani ki balti nahi maari toh...'
Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek challenges Farrhana after she throws water on him
Meet actor who is also doctor, was Shah Rukh Khan's classmate in school, flopped in Bollywood but huge star in...
Meet actor who is also doctor, was SRK's classmate, flopped in Bollywood but...
Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi clarifies says, ‘I have done nothing...’, accuses India of..., puts this condition to hand over Asia Cup trophy
Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi clarifies says, ‘I have done nothing...’, accuses India
Tragedy on Dussehra: 9 killed as tractor carrying goddess Durga idols plunges into lake in MP's Khandwa
Tragedy on Dussehra: 9 killed as tractor carrying goddess Durga idols...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE