India vs West Indies 1st Test sees poor turnout, fans dig up Virat Kohli’s statement on empty stadium

Cricket enthusiasts voiced their dissatisfaction regarding the unexpectedly low turnout at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 2, coinciding with a national holiday for Team India's first Test match against West Indies.

Just days after clinching the Asia Cup 2025, Team India stepped onto the field for the first Test against West Indies at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. However, instead of vibrant crowds and an electric atmosphere, the stands appeared hauntingly vacant. Fans quickly noted the absence of the King himself - Virat Kohli - whose presence once filled stadiums and invigorated Test cricket.

The iconic Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 12, 2025, concluding a remarkable 14-year career at the age of 36. With Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and R. Ashwin all absent, the energy in the stands seemed to dissipate, and the opening Test in Ahmedabad felt the repercussions immediately.

On X (formerly Twitter), cricket enthusiasts voiced their discontent over the unexpectedly low turnout at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 2, a national holiday.

Many fans highlighted that Virat Kohli, often the main attraction for spectators, is no longer part of India's Test lineup, and his absence appears to have significantly affected attendance.

England stadium was full when they were playing tests vs Zimbabwe.



While Ahmedabad disappointed once again when they're playing vs Windies. It was almost empty even when the opponent was .



No one can match the love for Test Cricket in England. #INDvsWI #Cricket pic.twitter.com/BenmA7P91O October 2, 2025

"It’s Dusshera saar that’s why the stadium isn’t full "



Now on the second day, it looks even emptier.



Fixing just 5 centres for Test cricket isn't fair because we’ve had great crowds in Hyderabad, Vizag, and other non-traditional venues. It would be better if Ahmedabad… pic.twitter.com/V20FXcOcAz — Ragav (@ragav_x) October 3, 2025

Such a shame , this is not a Ranji match going on, it is an International match between India and west indies.

We seriously need to fixed 5 stadium for Test matches. Virat Kohli was right when he said we need a proper stadium for test matches.pic.twitter.com/vJllKypraq — Mohali to Melbourne 82 (@MelbourneNT82) October 2, 2025

Several users went further, posting images from previous matches in Delhi when Kohli participated in Ranji Trophy games. These photos showcased how crowded the stands used to be and emphasized the stark contrast since his retirement, indicating that without the star batter, even crucial matches are experiencing noticeably reduced crowds.

What Virat Kohli had said

After the Ranchi Test in 2019, Virat Kohli advocated for only a select few venues to be granted the rights to host Test matches, aiming to attract fans to the stadiums.

"We've been discussing this for a long time now, and in my opinion, we should have five Test centres, period," Kohli had said after the conclusion of the Ranchi Test in 2019. "I mean, I agree [with] state associations and rotation and giving games and all that; that is fine for T20 and one-day cricket, but Test cricket, teams coming to India should know, 'we're going to play at these five centres, these are the pitches we're going to expect, these are the kind of people that will come to watch, crowds'.

"So that becomes a challenge already, when you're leaving your shores, because we go to any place, we know we're having four Test matches in these venues, this is what the pitch is going to offer, it's going to be a full stadium, the crowd's behind the [home] team, and look, you want to keep Test cricket alive and exciting. I totally agree with the fact that we need five Test centres at the max.

"It can't be sporadic and spread over so many places where people turn up or they don't, so in my opinion, absolutely. You should have five strong Test centres that teams coming to India know that this is where they're going to play."

