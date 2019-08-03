India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Gautam Gambhir slams Bishan Singh Bedi, Chetan Chauhan after Navdeep Saini’s dream debut

Headlines

Vivek Agnihotri slams Bollywood, says ‘there’s no difference between films and…’

Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD predicts light to heavy rainfall tomorrow, check forecast

With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, can Karan Johar show he still has his hold over box office? Experts decode

'Nothing will happen by change in name': Home Minister Amit Shah slams opposition alliance INDIA

Kuldeep Yadav opens up on his Team India snub, claims it is very 'normal'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA | ISIS's 'high profile' network in Maharashtra decoded

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Vivek Agnihotri slams Bollywood, says ‘there’s no difference between films and…’

10 lessons by Gaur Gopal Das for success, wealth

9 superfoods to increase testosterone levels

9 Bollywood actors who played villains in South films 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

DNA | ISIS's 'high profile' network in Maharashtra decoded

Manipur: Centre asks CBI to probe Manipur horror video, wants trials outside state, 7 arrested

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Vivek Agnihotri slams Bollywood, says ‘there’s no difference between films and…’

With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, can Karan Johar show he still has his hold over box office? Experts decode

HomeCricket

Cricket

India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Gautam Gambhir slams Bishan Singh Bedi, Chetan Chauhan after Navdeep Saini’s dream debut

Navdeep Saini took two wickets in his first over in international cricket.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2019, 12:42 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Navdeep Saini made a dream debut for India on Friday as he got two wickets in his first over. Saini removed Nicholas Pooran (20) and Shimron Hetmyer off consecutive balls in his debut over. He later got the wicket of Kieron Pollard (49) as he bowled a wicket maiden in the 20th over of the Windies innings. He became the first Indian to bowl a maiden in the 20th over of a T20I match.

Saini's performance pleased his former Delhi teammate and mentor Gautam Gambhir who took shots at former cricketers and Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) members Bishan Singh Bedi and Chetan Chauhan. Bedi and Chauhan had opposed Saini's selection in the Delhi Ranji team as the bowler hails from Haryana, not Delhi. 

"Kudos Navdeep Saini on ur India debut. U already have 2 wkts even before u have bowled— @BishanBedi & @ChetanChauhanCr. Their middle stumps are gone seeing debut of a player whose cricketing obituary they wrote even before he stepped on the field, shame!!!" he tweeted.

Earlier, Gambhir had done something similar back in 2018 when Saini was first selected for the Indian squad.

"My ‘condolences’ to few DDCA members, @BishanBedi @ChetanChauhanCr on selection of ‘outsider’ Navdeep Saini to India squad. Am told black armbands are available in Bangalore too for INR 225 per roll!!! Sir, just remember Navdeep is an Indian first then comes his domicile @BCCI" he had then tweeted.

Gambhir's tweet had come after the India veteran cricketers Bedi and Chauhan had opposed Saini's selection in the Delhi Ranji team as the bowler hails from Haryana, not Delhi. 

Saini's cricketing journey began after he was identified by Gambhir during a 15-minute net session. Those 15 minutes later proved to be a groundbreaking time for his career.

Giving full credit to Gambhir for identifying his talent, Navdeep Saini had told News18: "I can never forget Gautam Bhaiya's contribution in my career. It's all because of him I'm here. Every time I do something, Gautam Bhaiya's name will always come."

"After my family, it's always Gautam Bhaiya. I played nowhere, even in Haryana nobody knew me. It was Gautam Bhaiya who brought me in and made me play for Delhi. Everybody knows about it now. The way he backed me and trusted in my abilities, I would never forget in my life," he had said.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Don't miss the twist': This funny meme video related to AI will leave you in splits, watch!

7 Common Mistakes to Avoid in Share Market Trading

Vivek Agnihotri slams Bollywood, says ‘there’s no difference between films and…’

Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav flaunt Team India's new jersey ahead of Windies series, fans react

Mukesh Ambani can get Rs 10 thousand crore business from ‘India’s cheapest’ phone, analysts predict

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE