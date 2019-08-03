India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Gautam Gambhir slams Bishan Singh Bedi, Chetan Chauhan after Navdeep Saini’s dream debut

Navdeep Saini took two wickets in his first over in international cricket.

Navdeep Saini made a dream debut for India on Friday as he got two wickets in his first over. Saini removed Nicholas Pooran (20) and Shimron Hetmyer off consecutive balls in his debut over. He later got the wicket of Kieron Pollard (49) as he bowled a wicket maiden in the 20th over of the Windies innings. He became the first Indian to bowl a maiden in the 20th over of a T20I match.

Saini's performance pleased his former Delhi teammate and mentor Gautam Gambhir who took shots at former cricketers and Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) members Bishan Singh Bedi and Chetan Chauhan. Bedi and Chauhan had opposed Saini's selection in the Delhi Ranji team as the bowler hails from Haryana, not Delhi.

"Kudos Navdeep Saini on ur India debut. U already have 2 wkts even before u have bowled— @BishanBedi & @ChetanChauhanCr. Their middle stumps are gone seeing debut of a player whose cricketing obituary they wrote even before he stepped on the field, shame!!!" he tweeted.

Earlier, Gambhir had done something similar back in 2018 when Saini was first selected for the Indian squad.

"My ‘condolences’ to few DDCA members, @BishanBedi @ChetanChauhanCr on selection of ‘outsider’ Navdeep Saini to India squad. Am told black armbands are available in Bangalore too for INR 225 per roll!!! Sir, just remember Navdeep is an Indian first then comes his domicile @BCCI" he had then tweeted.

Saini's cricketing journey began after he was identified by Gambhir during a 15-minute net session. Those 15 minutes later proved to be a groundbreaking time for his career.

Giving full credit to Gambhir for identifying his talent, Navdeep Saini had told News18: "I can never forget Gautam Bhaiya's contribution in my career. It's all because of him I'm here. Every time I do something, Gautam Bhaiya's name will always come."

"After my family, it's always Gautam Bhaiya. I played nowhere, even in Haryana nobody knew me. It was Gautam Bhaiya who brought me in and made me play for Delhi. Everybody knows about it now. The way he backed me and trusted in my abilities, I would never forget in my life," he had said.