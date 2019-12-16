India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Windies fined 80% of their match fee for slow over rate in Chepauk

West Indies took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against India all thanks to Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope.

While the Men in Maroon might be happy with the game result, the team has been fined 80% of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate during the first ODI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Match referee David Boon found the Windies side 4 overs short of its target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined 20% of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. As West Indies were found 4 overs short, their players were fined 80% of their match fee.

The Hindustan Times reported that there was no need for a formal hearing as West Indies skipper Pollard pleaded guilty to the offence after the end of the match and accepted the proposed sanction.

On-field umpires Nitin Menon and Shaun George, third umpire Rodney Tucker and fourth umpire Anil Chaudhary leveled the charge.

India and West Indies will play their second game at Visakhapatnam on December 18.