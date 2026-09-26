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India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI online and on TV?

India will face off against West Indies in the opening ODI of their three-match series at Thiruvananthapuram this Sunday, with all eyes trained on seasoned stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 26, 2026, 08:06 PM IST

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI online and on TV?
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (Courtesy: X)
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India are gearing up to kick off their three-match ODI series against West Indies, starting Sunday, September 27, at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are back in the ODI squad after a long break, hoping to make an impact ahead of next year’s World Cup. Ravindra Jadeja is also returning after missing the last series, adding more balance to the team.

On the flip side, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, and Arshdeep Singh aren’t in the squad this time since they’ll be playing in the 2026 Asian Games. In their last ODI series, India faced England and lost 2-1. Kohli scored 144 runs in that series, while Sharma chipped in with 175.

West Indies have hit a rough patch lately. They haven’t won an ODI series since 2025, falling to New Zealand, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka twice each.

Looking at their head-to-head record, India and West Indies have faced off in 142 ODIs. India has the edge with 72 wins, while West Indies have won 64. Six games ended without a result or in a tie.

Live Streaming Details

Where India vs West Indies 1st ODI will take place?

India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be held at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

When will the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match start?

The India vs West Indies match will start from 2 PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast the India vs West Indies 1st ODI?

The 1st ODI between India Vs West Indies will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch India vs West Indies 1st ODI live streaming?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (Captain), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi.

West Indies: John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope (Captain), Jewel Andrew, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.

Also read| What happened to Vinod Kambli? Viral video from elderly care home leaves fans deeply concerned

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