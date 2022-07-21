Headlines

HomeCricket

Cricket

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for IND vs WI match at Trinidad

IND vs WI Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for 1st ODI, India vs West Indies Dream 11 Team Player List.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 06:52 PM IST

India is on a tour of the West Indies for a three-match ODI series, followed by a five-match T20I series. The ODI series will begin on the 22nd of July and all the matches of this series will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

READ: Sumit Nagal returns to Indian Davis Cup team, Divij Sharan dropped

India are coming into this series with a second-string squad, and the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah are few of the absentees. However, there are few players like Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, and skipper Shikhar Dhawan, who will be confident of their abilities after a win in the ODI series against England.

India is currently placed at the third position on the ICC Men’s ODI rankings while West Indies is placed at the ninth spot on the rankings.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs West Indies – 1st ODI in Trinidad

IND vs WT Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs West Indies 1st ODI

India vs England 1st ODI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Shai Hope, Ishan Kishan

Batsmen: Suryakumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Nicholas Pooran, Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Hooda (c)

All-rounder: Ravindra Jadeja, Jason Holder (vc)

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Yuzvendra Chahal

READ: Annu Rani qualifies for the javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Shai Hope, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph

India vs West Indies 1st ODI My Dream11 Playing XI

Shai Hope, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Nicholas Pooran, Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Hooda (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Jason Holder (vc), Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Yuzvendra Chahal

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Match Details

The live streaming will also be available on the Fan Code app. The IND vs WI ODI and T20I series will also be live telecasted on DD Sports.

