India vs Uganda in T20 World Cup 2026? Bizarre scenario if Pakistan pulls out of tournament

A bizarre scenario could unfold at the T20 World Cup 2026 if Pakistan pull out of the tournament, potentially setting up an India vs Uganda match in Ahmedabad. Here’s how the fixtures, groups, and qualification dynamics could change if the PCB withdraws.

The Pakistan cricket team may be replaced by Uganda if they decide to withdraw from the T20 World Cup. As the highest-ranked team outside the top 20, Uganda will be considered if any team opts out of this prestigious event. Recently, Bangladesh pulled out of the T20 World Cup 2026 due to security concerns in India and was replaced by Scotland. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) supported Bangladesh, claiming they were treated unjustly, especially since the venue for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 was changed after India declined to play in Pakistan.

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has not confirmed whether the team will participate in the T20 World Cup, stating that the final decision rests with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"Our stance [on World Cup participation] will be what the government of Pakistan instructs me," he said. "The Prime Minister is not in Pakistan right now. When he returns, I'll be able to give you our final decision. It's the government's decision. We obey them, not the ICC," he added.

Will the T20 World Cup Suffer If Pakistan Withdraws?

If Pakistan withdraws from the T20 World Cup, it may have a minor impact on viewership, but the overall success of the tournament is unlikely to be significantly affected. In the 2024 T20 World Cup, Pakistan was eliminated in the first round, yet the tournament was still a major success. While the absence of an India-Pakistan match may slightly decrease revenue, the tournament will largely remain unaffected.

Implications of Pakistan's Withdrawal from the T20 World Cup

Reports suggest that the ICC will impose strict penalties on Pakistan if it withdraws from the T20 World Cup. According to an article in the Indian Express, the ICC may ban Pakistan from participating in international series against other teams. Additionally, they could prevent cricket boards from granting NOCs for participation in the Pakistan Super League, jeopardizing Pakistan's involvement in the Asia Cup and other ICC events.

Reasons Pakistan Cannot Withdraw from the T20 World Cup

Pakistan is set to play its matches in Sri Lanka and lacks valid reasons to withdraw from the T20 World Cup. Furthermore, the PCB is not in a strong financial position and cannot afford to lose the millions of dollars they would earn by participating in the T20 World Cup.

