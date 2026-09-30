India vs Sri Lanka: Will rain wash out Asian Games semi-final? Here's latest weather update

Rain has already disrupted several games in the Asian Games 2026 Men's Cricket event; similarly, India’s semi-final against Sri Lanka now faces another weather check. Check out what the latest weather forecast says.

India and Sri Lanka are set to lock horns in the semi-final round of the Asian Games 2026, with weather becoming a major concern for fans after rain washed out all four quarter-final games. India reached the semifinals without playing a single ball against Afghanistan in the previous round. Other three quarter-final games were also abandoned due to rain.

Will rain play spoilsport in IND vs SL semi-final match?

As per the weather forecast for the India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games Men's Cricket semi-final clash shows a low 10 percent chance of rain on the match day. The match is scheduled to be played at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Thursday, October 1.

The match will begin at 10 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

Who will qualify if IND vs SL semi-final match gets washed out?

Despite the weather forecast, if the game between India and Sri Lanka still somehow gets abandoned due to rain, then the Men in Blue will advance to the finals of the Asian Games 2026. The reason behind this decision would depend on the current ICC T20I Rankings, where India stand at the top of the charts while Sri Lanka is in the 9th position.

IND vs SL: Squads

India - Shreyas Iyer (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Tilak Varma, Vipraj Nigam, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, and Ravi Bishnoi.

Sri Lanka - Sahan Arachchige (C), Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Ashen Bandara, Lasith Croospulle, Sohan de Livera, Binura Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Tharindu Ratnayake, Dushan Hemantha, Sineth Jayawardena, Chamika Karunaratne, Garuka Sanketh, Wanuja Sahan, Nuwan Thushara, and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.