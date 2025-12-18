FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
India vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup semifinal Live Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs SL match live on TV, online?

India U19 face Sri Lanka U19 in the Asia Cup semifinal with a place in the final at stake. Here’s everything you need to know about the IND vs SL U19 semifinal, including live streaming details, TV telecast information, match time, venue and online viewing options.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 18, 2025, 07:44 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup semifinal Live Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs SL match live on TV, online?
Still undefeated in the tournament, the Indian U-19 team is set to chase a spot in the finals as they face Sri Lanka in the first semifinal on Friday in Dubai, led by Ayush Mhatre. With a perfect record of three wins from three matches, India U-19 topped the standings with six points, having triumphed over the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, and Malaysia in Group A.

Conversely, Sri Lanka secured the second position in their group, trailing behind Bangladesh, after clinching two victories out of three in Group B. Their sole defeat came at the hands of Bangladesh, while they celebrated wins against Nepal and Afghanistan. In the second semifinal, Bangladesh will clash with Pakistan, setting the stage for a potential India vs Pakistan final if all goes according to plan.

The Indian batters have thrived on the Dubai pitches, particularly Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Abhigyan Kundu, who have both scored impressive centuries in the tournament. Suryavanshi made waves early on with a stunning 171 against the UAE and added another fifty against Malaysia.

Although Suryavanshi narrowly missed out on a well-earned double century, Kundu ensured that India would have an Asia Cup double centurion. Batting at number five, Kundu faced 125 balls to remain unbeaten on 209, making history as the first Indian to achieve a double ton in youth ODIs, and the second overall, following South Africa’s Jorich Van Schalkwyk.

Match Details

India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, Semi Final 1

Date & Time: December 19, 9:00 AM LOCAL

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

Live Streaming Details

When will the India Vs Sri Lanka U-19 Asia Cup Semi-Final match take place?

The India Vs Sri Lanka U-19 Asia Cup Semi-Final match will take place on December 19 (Friday)

Where will the India Vs Sri Lanka U-19 Asia Cup Semi-Final match take place?

The India Vs Sri Lanka U-19 Asia Cup Semi-Final match will take place at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

What time will the India Vs Sri Lanka U-19 Asia Cup Semi-Final match start?

The India Vs Sri Lanka U-19 Asia Cup Semi-Final match will start at 10.30 AM IST.

Where will the India Vs Sri Lanka U-19 Asia Cup Semi-Final match be telecast live in India?

The India Vs Sri Lanka U-19 Asia Cup Semi-Final match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India Vs Sri Lanka U-19 Asia Cup Semi-Final match in India?

The live streaming of the India Vs Sri Lanka U-19 Asia Cup Semi-Final match will be available on SonyLIV app and website.

Squads

India: Ayush Mhatre (C), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra (VC), Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), Vedant Trivedi, Yuvraj Gohil, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Naman Pushpak, D. Deepesh, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan, and Aaron George.

Sri Lanka: Dimantha Mahavithana, Viran Chamuditha, Kithma Withanapathirana, Kavija Gamage, Vimath Dinsara (c), Chamika Heenatigala, Aadham Hilmy (wk), Dulnith Sigera, Sethmika Seneviratne, Rasith Nimsara, Vigneshwaran Akash, Mathulan Kugathas, Tharusha Navodya, Tharusha Nethsara, Sanuja Ninduwara.

