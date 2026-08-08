India vs Sri Lanka Tests to offer free entry? SLC reveals reason behind move

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has taken a major step ahead of the India vs Sri Lanka Test series, with free entry for fans being considered to attract bigger crowds. Here’s why SLC has taken the decision and what it means for spectators.

If you want to catch the India vs Sri Lanka Test series live at the stadium, you’re in for a treat—no ticket needed. Sri Lanka Cricket just announced that entry is completely free, according to Sports Now. In other words, you can just walk in and enjoy top-notch Test cricket without spending a rupee. The series kicks off on August 15 and wraps up by August 27.

Here’s the official word from Sri Lanka Cricket: “Public admission to the upcoming Test Series between Sri Lanka and India will be free of charge. It’s a great chance for fans to experience world-class Test cricket.” They’re inviting everyone—young cricket fans, families, and sports lovers—to come and take in the excitement, all at no cost.

There’s a reason for this move. The opening Test runs from August 15-19 at Galle International Stadium, and the second (and final) one happens August 23-27 at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. Sri Lanka Cricket mentioned in an interview with Sports Now that August means school holidays, so why not let kids and their parents make some memories together at the matches? One SLC official put it simply: “Test matches here usually have a decent crowd, but a series like this deserves full stands. Opening the gates during the school holidays gives more children and parents a chance to experience an international match up close.”

Now for the big question—who takes the series? Sri Lanka haven’t beaten India in a Test series since 2008, and they haven’t won a Test against India since 2015. Could that change this time? India’s recent Test form hasn’t been their best. Sure, they got past Afghanistan, but before that, South Africa swept their last WTC series 2-0. Still, history favors India—they’ve won five and drawn one of their last six Test series against Sri Lanka, and they’re unbeaten in their last three on Sri Lankan soil. This series could offer some surprises.

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