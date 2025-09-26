India vs Sri Lanka Playing XI: Will Jasprit Bumrah and Rinku Singh play tonight's Asia Cup Super 4 match?

Kartik Aaryan makes HUGE investment in Mumbai, buys property worth of Rs 13 crore with parents in Mumbai
CRICKET
In the final Super 4 match, India will lock horns with six-time champions, Sri Lanka, who are already eliminated from the Asia Cup 2025.
Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will be facing six-time Asia Cup champions on Friday at the iconic Dubai International Stadium in the final Super 4 match of the tournament. On one hand, the Men in Blue became the first team to qualify for the finals of the Asia Cup 2025 and are still the only unbeaten team in the tournament. On the other hand, Sri Lanka is already out of the tournament after two consecutive defeats in the Super 4 round, the first one from Bangladesh and the second one from Pakistan. However, they were at the top of the Points Table in Group B of the Asia Cup 2025. Ahead of the final Super 4 match in Dubai, let us take a look at the possible Playing XI and possible changes in the India squad for the match.
India's star pacer and world's number bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been the key resource for the Indian side in every game over the years. However, Bumrah is generally rested by the team's management to manage his workload for those games where India is less required to go with full strength. Since India have already made it into the finals, the management can rest Bumrah and include Arshdeep Singh in the Playing XI.
Rinku Singh has missed the chance to be included in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 since Team India have been playing with a perfect combination. However, he can make his Asia Cup debut tonight, replacing Tilak Varma, who hasn't showcased stellar performance so far in the Asia Cup 2025.
Apart from these, Kuldeep Yadav is also expected to be rested for the upcoming match and Harshit Rana could be used as his replacement.
Suryakumar Yadav (C)
Shubman Gill (VC)
Sanju Samson (WK)
Jitesh Sharma (WK)
Tilak Varma
Abhishek Sharma
Rinku Singh
Axar Patel
Hardik Pandya
Shivam Dube
Jasprit Bumrah
Arshdeep Singh
Harshit Rana
Kuldeep Yadav
Varun Chakaravarthy