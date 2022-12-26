Search icon
India vs Sri Lanka: Good news for fans as THESE star players may return to squad

Bumrah failed to participate in Asia Cup and T20 World Cup due to back injury, while Ravindra Jadeja is nursing a knee injury.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 02:06 PM IST

File photo

India vs Sri Lanka: Indian cricket team has failed to live upto its reputation in ICC tournaments in 2022. Team India faced a forgettable 10-wicket defeat against England in the semi-final of T20 World Cup in Australia.

One of the main reasons behind India’s below-par show during 2022 is injury to some star players, including captain Rohit Sharma, pace spearhead Jaspreet Bumrah and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. But there is a good news for the Indian fans as all three are expected to make a comeback in the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Skipper Rohit Sharma got injured in the ODI series against Bangladesh and he did not play in the Test series and according to some reports, it is unlikely that Rohit would get fit in time to play for India against Sri Lanka. It is expected that Hardik Pandya would be named the captain of Team India in place of Rohit for the series. The Men in Blue are scheduled to play three T20 and three ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Bumrah failed to participate in Asia Cup and T20 World Cup due to back injury. On the other hand, Jadeja is nursing a knee injury and this is the reason why he remained out of the squad during T20 World Cup 2022. According to reports, both Bumrah and Jadeja are expected to return to Team India during the Sri Lanka series.

The first match of the series will be played in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on 3 January and the online ticket sales for the first T20I have already begun. 

How to buy tickets for India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I?

Fans can hurry up and grab their tickets for India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I through PayTM insider since the matches will be completely sold out. Fans can go into the PayTM app, and look for the IND vs SL 1st T20 option, under the ‘Event Tickets’ tab. Open the same and click on buy tickets. Select the category and pick the seats, confirm the seats and fill address details so that tickets can be delivered. The tickets will be delivered two days prior to the match. 

Also read: IND vs SL 1st T20I: Step-by-step guide to buy tickets for India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I in Mumbai

 
