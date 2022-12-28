India vs Sri Lanka 2023: Full schedule, squads, venues, live streaming - All you need to know

Team India take on Sri Lanka in first T20I of 2023 on January 3

The Indian men's cricket team will try to make a fresh start in 2023 and keep putting up excellent performances on a regular basis after a roller-coaster 2022 in which India retained its dominance in bilateral assignments but fell short in multination events.

India will host the 13th ICC Men's ODI World Cup in 2023, making it all the more crucial for the team to complete all the tasks and maximize their chances of being the fourth consecutive host nation to win the ODI World Cup.

The Men in Blue will take against Sri Lanka in their first 2023 encounter. Three T20 Internationals and the same number of ODIs will be played during the series, which will take place in the first part of January. The 50-over game will be played in Guwahati, Kolkata, and Thiruvananthapuram on January 10, 12, and 15, respectively, while the three matches in the shortest format will be played in Mumbai, Pune, Rajkot, and Mumbai on January 3, 5, and 7.

India announced the squads for both white-ball series on Tuesday. Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya will captain the side in T20Is before taking over as Rohit Sharma's deputy in ODIs. The T20I series squad does not include Rohit, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant.

India last played Sri Lanka in a T20I series in February 2022, winning all three matches convincingly, but Sri Lanka retaliated by defeating Rohit Sharma's team in the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup T20 tournament in September.

T20I series schedule

1st T20I, Mumbai (January 3)

2nd T20I, Pune (January 5)

3rd T20I, Rajkot (January 7)

ODI series

1st ODI, Guwahati (January 10)

2nd ODI, Kolkata (January 12)

3rd ODI, Thiruvananthapuram (January 15)

Live Streaming Details

All three T20Is will begin at 7:00 p.m. IST, while the ODIs will begin at 1:30 p.m. IST. The matches will be televised live on Star Sports Network and streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India’s T20I squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

India’s ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (VC), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

READ| IND vs SL series: These star players DROPPED from ODI squad, Pandya named vice-captain