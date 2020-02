India vs Sri Lanka, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for INDW vs SLW in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020

Dream11 Prediction - India vs Sri Lanka in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020

INDW vs SLW Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs Sri Lanka T20I match today, February 29.

India vs Sri Lanka T20I (SLW vs INDW) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Taniya Bhatia

Batters – Harshitha Madavi, Smriti Mandhana (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma

All-Rounders – Chamari Athapaththu, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur

Bowlers – Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Shikha Pandey (VC)

SLW vs INDW Probable Playing 11

Sri Lanka: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (C), Umesha Thimashini, Anushka Sanjeewani (WK), Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Shashikala Siriwardene, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani..

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Taniya Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

