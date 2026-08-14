India vs Sri Lanka: 5 players to watch as India enter 600th Test and chase 187th win

India are set to play their 600th Test match as they begin the series against Sri Lanka with the team targeting their 187th win in Test cricket. India have won 48% of their Tests against Sri Lanka. Here are five players to watch in the historic match.

India will play their 600th Test match on August 15 taking on Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium. The game starts at 10 AM, and it’s a big moment in India’s Test cricket story. If India wins, they’ll match the West Indies for most Test wins—a big deal. But there’s a catch: heavy rain is in the forecast for all five days.

Here’s how the numbers look

India has faced Sri Lanka 46 times in Tests and won 22, which is just under half. They’ve lost 7 and drawn 17. On Sri Lankan soil, their record drops a bit—they’ve played 24 matches there, winning 9, losing 7, and drawing 8.

What’s the main challenge?

Batting on a spin track. The Indian team prepped on a pitch with grass, but Galle’s wicket is famous for helping spinners. Indian batters have struggled against spin since 2021.

Injuries aren't helping, either. Regulars like Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Sai Sudharsan, and Harshit Rana are all out and still recovering. So, players like Saransh Jain, Gurnoor Brar, and Auqib Nabi get their shot. Out of the squad, 12 players—including skipper Shubman Gill—haven’t played a Test in Sri Lanka before. Just four have that experience.

A few names are worth watching

Sarfaraz Khan is back in the squad after two years. India hasn’t found a steady No.3 since Cheteshwar Pujara, so Sarfaraz gets the spotlight. With Bumrah injured, Mohammed Siraj steps up to lead the pace attack. Manav Suthar caught everyone’s eye against Afghanistan in June; now, he’s likely the third spin option with Sundar sidelined. Devdutt Padikkal is in good nick after scoring an unbeaten 142 in the warm-up—he could slot in at No.3. And then there’s Kuldeep Yadav, who thrives on turning pitches like Galle’s—he might be the game-changer with his spin.

One thing to keep in mind: the weather. AccuWeather reports a strong chance of rain every day. On Day 1, it’s as high as 82%. So, while there’s a lot riding on this historic Test, the real contest might end up being with the weather.

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