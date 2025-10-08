India vs South Africa Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IND-W vs SA-W live on TV and online?

India occupies the 2nd position in the points table and aims to maintain its winning momentum. South Africa has played two matches with one win, making this game important for their progression in the tournament.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India is set to maintain their winning streak as they face Laura Wolvaardt’s South Africa in their third match of the Women’s World Cup. Following consecutive victories against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, the Indian squad is in high spirits. Nonetheless, the underperformance of key batswoman Smriti Mandhana raises concerns ahead of the clash with South Africa, who recently rebounded from a heavy loss to England with a solid win over New Zealand.

Currently, India occupies the 2nd position in the points table, boasting two consecutive wins that reflect their strong and balanced gameplay. The players have risen to the occasion, particularly the bowlers, who have showcased remarkable consistency and control. In contrast, South Africa has played two matches, securing one victory, making this upcoming game vital for their chances of remaining competitive.

Head-to-head record

India has a favorable record in this rivalry, having triumphed in 15 of the 24 encounters against South Africa. This match holds significant importance for both teams – South Africa seeks to enhance their standing, while India looks to sustain their winning momentum in the tournament.

Live Streaming Details

The upcoming match featuring India and South Africa will be aired live on the Star Sports Network channels across India.

Additionally, the IND-W vs SA-W clash in the Women’s World Cup 2025 will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune

Also read| Watch: Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal recreate hilarious Bollywood scene, fans can’t stop laughing