CRICKET

India vs South Africa, Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Predicted playing XIs, DY Patil pitch report and Navi Mumbai weather forecast

India and South Africa face off in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. Check predicted playing XIs, pitch conditions, and weather forecast as Harmanpreet Kaur’s India chase history against Laura Wolvaardt’s South Africa in the grand title clash.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 01, 2025, 04:02 PM IST

India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Predicted playing XIs, DY Patil pitch report and Navi Mumbai weather forecast
We are just one game away from concluding the 2025 edition of the Women's World Cup. On Sunday, November 2, India and South Africa will face off for the coveted title at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Are these the two finest teams of the tournament? While opinions may vary, it is undeniable that they are the last two teams vying for glory.

The league match between these two teams was nothing short of a classic, highlighted by Nadine de Klerk's remarkable performance that saved South Africa from the brink of defeat. If the final is even half as exciting, we are in for an exhilarating evening.

India faced immense pressure as co-hosts of the tournament, and their journey has been tumultuous in the initial weeks. After securing victories in their first two league matches, Harmanpreet Kaur's squad suffered three consecutive losses, putting their chances of qualification at risk. The defeats against South Africa and England were particularly demoralizing, and the loss to Australia was a significant blow.

Nevertheless, India managed to keep their composure, defeating New Zealand in a crucial match and achieving one of their most significant ODI victories in the semifinal against the defending champions, Australia. Although their campaign has not been flawless, they have persevered and now stand on the brink of making history. The playing XI is expected to remain unchanged, although there may be a temptation to include Sneh Rana.

On the other hand, the Proteas boast a well-balanced team, with a plethora of all-rounders providing them with impressive depth. Captain Laura Wolvaardt has hit her stride at the perfect time, and if the team can work together effectively, South Africa has proven to be a formidable opponent. Their semifinal performance against England was nothing short of dominant. Anticipate them to maintain the same XI for this crucial match.

Pitch and weather report

The compact square dimensions of DY Patil Stadium create an ideal environment for power-hitters, particularly due to the pitch's flat surface. Until this World Cup, the stadium had never hosted women's ODIs, but the tournament has already witnessed scores exceeding 330 in the last two matches. The dew factor may influence the team that wins the toss to choose to bowl, while the possibility of rain also needs to be taken into account.

In Navi Mumbai, a very humid day is anticipated, with a current 25 percent chance of rain. While minor rain interruptions could occur, they do not appear to be a significant concern at this time.

IND-W vs SA-W Predicted playing XIs

India Women: Shafali Verma , Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus

