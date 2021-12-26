India vs South Africa: THIS is how netizens lauded KL Rahul for his 7th Test century

India's vice-captain KL Rahul stood up and delivered when his team needed him to. India haven't won a Test series on South African soil ever, and so at Centurion, which is the Proteas' fortress of sorts, KL Rahul struck his seventh Test century, to help his team take a small step towards breaking their duck.

Six of his seven centuries have come away from home, which further highlights the importance of having a player of his calibre.

In the 78th over of the game at the SuperSport Park, Rahul hit a stunning boundary in the fifth ball of Keshav Maharaj's over to reach his century. He would then be lauded with praise from all corners of the world, beginning with the ICC as they called Rahul's knock 'Simply Sensational'.

The ICC wrote, "Simply sensational from KL Rahul as he brings up his seventh Test century What a knock from the opener!"

Watch #SAvIND live on https://t.co/CPDKNx77KV (in select regions) #WTC23 pic.twitter.com/ybV0KDHiVi — ICC (@ICC) December 26, 2021

Indian Premier League (IPL) outfit Delhi Capitals (DC) also praised Rahul by calling his effort 'Magnificient'. "A Boxing Day century worthy of every bit of applause it gets KL Rahul, you've been absolutely magnificent", wrote the IPL franchise.

KL Rahul, you've been absolutely magnificent #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/zkRQDMOw8z — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 26, 2021

Here is how the Twitterati reacted to KL Rahul's stunning century:

7th Test hundred for KL Rahul, he has been solid as a rock through the innings, coming back from injury and he showed his class. He has worked so hard from the England series to reach here. Keep going, KL. pic.twitter.com/gYENF8yYTS December 26, 2021

This is a fantastic knock from @klrahul11 patience and application. See the number of balls he left. First test of an overseas series and to get a century is super special. Well played. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) December 26, 2021

Brilliant from Rahul. A century in South Africa is special. Another step towards becoming the player we all knew he could be. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 26, 2021

Naam Rahul aur kaam bhi Rahul Wala! Well done @klrahul11 for another overseas ton. #KLRahul #INDvSA #INDvsSA — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) December 26, 2021

Respect conditions, play late, stride forward, weight transfer, dot balls, drives ... kl rahul is holding online batting class please watch… what a Fantastic knock@klrahul11 #INDvsSA — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 26, 2021

Welcome to the exclusive club of Indian openers with a Test hundred in SA @klrahul11 very well played #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/Fjz2RRA4aA — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 26, 2021

He has been so so good across all format @klrahul11 brilliant 100 in difficult condition! #INDvsSA December 26, 2021

Team India ended Day 1 with a score of 272/3, with KL Rahul (122* runs off 248) and Ajinkya Rahane (40* runs off 81 balls) set to resume play on Day 2.