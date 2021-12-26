Search icon
India vs South Africa: THIS is how netizens lauded KL Rahul for his 7th Test century

KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 122 runs off 248 balls to help India to a score of 272/3 at stumps on Day 1 at Centurion.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 26, 2021, 10:44 PM IST

India's vice-captain KL Rahul stood up and delivered when his team needed him to. India haven't won a Test series on South African soil ever, and so at Centurion, which is the Proteas' fortress of sorts, KL Rahul struck his seventh Test century, to help his team take a small step towards breaking their duck. 

Six of his seven centuries have come away from home, which further highlights the importance of having a player of his calibre.

In the 78th over of the game at the SuperSport Park, Rahul hit a stunning boundary in the fifth ball of Keshav Maharaj's over to reach his century. He would then be lauded with praise from all corners of the world, beginning with the ICC as they called Rahul's knock 'Simply Sensational'. 

The ICC wrote, "Simply sensational from KL Rahul as he brings up his seventh Test century What a knock from the opener!"

Indian Premier League (IPL) outfit Delhi Capitals (DC) also praised Rahul by calling his effort 'Magnificient'. "A Boxing Day century worthy of every bit of applause it gets KL Rahul, you've been absolutely magnificent", wrote the IPL franchise.

Here is how the Twitterati reacted to KL Rahul's stunning century:

Team India ended Day 1 with a score of 272/3, with KL Rahul (122* runs off 248) and Ajinkya Rahane (40* runs off 81 balls) set to resume play on Day 2. 

 

