CRICKET

India vs South Africa T20I series: Live streaming, predicted Playing XI, match timings, venue and more

After the Test and ODI, India and South Africa are set to lock horns in a 5-match T20 series, starting in Cuttack on December 9. Ahead of the much-awaited series, take a look at all the important details like match timings, venues, predicted Playing XI, and much more.

The 5-match T20I series between India and South Africa to commence on December 9

Add DNA as a Preferred Source