India vs South Africa T20I series: Live streaming, predicted Playing XI, match timings, venue and more

CRICKET
After the Test and ODI, India and South Africa are set to lock horns in a 5-match T20 series, starting in Cuttack on December 9. Ahead of the much-awaited series, take a look at all the important details like match timings, venues, predicted Playing XI, and much more.
India and South Africa will lock horns in a 5-match T20I series starting on Tuesday, December 9. Before the T20 series, South Africa won the 2-match Test series, whereas India clinched the 3-match ODI series. For the high-voltage T2O series, BCCI announced the 15-member squad with Suryakumar Yadav as the skipper and Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill returning after injuries. The upcoming series will conclude on December 19 and is being considered an important one for the 2026 T20I World Cup, which begins on February 7.
The upcoming 5-match T20I series can be watched on Star Sports Network channels, along with a live streaming option on JioHotstar with a valid subscription. All the matches will begin at 7 pm IST (Indian Standard Time)
1st T20I - IND vs SA, Barabati Stadium, Cuttack (December 9)
2nd T20I - IND vs SA, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh (December 11)
3rd T20I - IND vs SA, HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala (December 14)
4th T20I - IND vs SA, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow (December 17)
5th T20I - IND vs SA, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (December 19)
India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Jasprit Bumrah.
South Africa - Aiden Markram (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), David Miller, Reeza Hendricks, Dewald Brevis, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, and Corbin Bosch.