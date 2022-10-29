India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup team news: India to stick with KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant won’t open

Photo: ANI, File

T20 World Cup latest news: Team India opener KL Rahul has had a disappointing start to his T20 World Cup 2022 campaign despite impressing in the warm-up matches. After Rahul managed only 13 runs in two innings against Pakistan and Netherlands, there were suggestions that India could opt for left-hander Rishabh Pant as skipper Rohit Sharma’s opening partner. However, KL Rahul will not be benched for the crucial fixture against South Africa on Sunday as India look to continue with the same opening pair.

The question of Pant replacing Rahul as Sharma’s opening partner in the T20 World Cup match against the Proteas in Perth was brushed aside by the team’s batting coach Vikram Rathour on Saturday. Rathour confirmed that Rahul will open and has the team’s backing.

“No. we are not really thinking that. Two games isn’t anyways a good enough sample size. He’s been batting really well and has batted well in practice games also. So, we are not looking at any such thing at the moment," Rathour was quoted as saying in the pre-match press conference.

The confirmation comes after it was reported that India head coach Rahul Dravid was not keen on looking beyond out-of-form Rahul for the time being. On Pant, Rathour said that the southpaw has been told to be ready for any chance that comes his way.

"Unfortunately, only eleven players can be in the team to play the match. I know and understand that Rishabh is an extremely good player and we have seen what he can do in matches against any opposition. So, the conversation with him has been to be ready as a chance can come anytime to him and opportunity can arrive any moment," Rathour said on Pant.

"It becomes important for him to be physically and mentally ready, which he`s doing that. Like many people can see that he`s practising regularly and is trying to keep himself mentally prepared. Let`s see when his chance arrives, but I am sure whenever the opportunity comes, he will be ready," the India batting coach added.

India, who are at the top of their Super 12 group table, will take on South Africa in a match that can decide the semi-finals berth on Sunday at 4:30 pm (IST).

(With inputs from IANS)