India vs South Africa Super 8s, T20 World Cup 2026 Live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SA match live on TV, online?

India take on South Africa in a crucial T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash. Here’s when and where to watch the IND vs SA match live on TV and online streaming, including match timing, broadcast details and live streaming platforms for fans in India.

India and South Africa are set to clash once more at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, kicking off their Super 8 campaigns in the current World Cup. This matchup mirrors the 2024 World Cup final, with defending champions India entering the game on a four-match winning streak, just like South Africa.

Nevertheless, the Men in Blue may face some challenges, especially regarding their struggles against spin bowling in this tournament. The Proteas will be on high alert but will remember the outcome of their last encounter in Ahmedabad, which was also their most recent official meeting in December 2025.

South Africa has played three out of their four Group D matches in Ahmedabad, including a thrilling double Super Over victory against Afghanistan. This experience will serve them well, even as India comes into the match after narrowly defeating the Netherlands on the same ground.

Match Details

India vs South Africa, 43rd Match, Super 8 Group 1 (X1 v X4), ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Date & Time: February 22, 7:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live Streaming Details

The India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 match will be streamed live on JioHotstar in India, while viewers can catch the live broadcast on Star Sports Network TV channels across the country.

Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton

