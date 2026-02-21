India vs South Africa Super 8 match: Head-to-head stats, possible Playing XI, timings, and more

Shakira India Tour 2026: Colombian singer to perform in Delhi and Mumbai in April; check dates, venues, ticket details
CRICKET
Team India and the Proteas are set to begin their Super 8 campaign in Ahmedabad on Sunday, February 22. Ahead of the high-voltage contest, take a look at the head-to-head record of both teams in the shortest format of the game.
India and South Africa are set to lock horns in the Super 8 round of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 on Sunday at the world's biggest cricket stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In December last year, the Proteas toured India and played 5-match T20I series, which was won by the home side 3-1. However, the stakes will be much higher in the upcoming contest as both sides will aim to begin their Super 8 campaign on a positive note and earn important two points at the earliest.
Ahead of the high-voltage game, let us take a look at the head-to-head record of the IND vs SA rivalry in T20Is and other important details.
Total Matches Played - 35
IND Won - 21
SA Won - 13
No Result - 1
Last 5 matches - IND (4), SA (1)
India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Axar Patel (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, and Jasprit Bumrah.
South Africa - Aiden Markram (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Ryan Rickleton (WK), David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Jason Smith, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, and Kwena Maphaka.
The upcoming Super 8 match is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the game will be begin at 7 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Toss will take place at 6:30 pm.