FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Shakira India Tour 2026: Colombian singer to perform in Delhi and Mumbai in April; check dates, venues, ticket details

'Mera kya lena dena usse?’: Mohammad Amir refuses to back down, again claims India won’t reach T20 World Cup semifinal

Ram Kapoor credits Gautami Kapoor for family support, admits he was an 'absent father' for nearly 10 years

India vs South Africa Super 8s, T20 World Cup 2026 Live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SA match live on TV, online?

Beware of these fake universities: UGC releases list with this city at top

'Expose them and make vulnerable': South Africa coach Shukri Conrad sends stern warning to India before crucial Super 8 encounter

Big blow for Team India! Mohammed Siraj doubtful for T20 World Cup Super 8 clash vs South Africa after painful net injury

Jharkhand Ashamed: Woman, infant burnt alive on witchcraft allegations, horrifying details emerge

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda fly off to Udaipur for their wedding? Duo spotted at Hyderabad airport

India vs South Africa Super 8 match: Head-to-head stats, possible Playing XI, timings, and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Live Score: Salman Ali Agha's team aims to uphold their supremacy against the Black Caps

PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Live Score: Salman Agha's team aims to upho

Shakira India Tour 2026: Colombian singer to perform in Delhi and Mumbai in April; check dates, venues, ticket details

Shakira India Tour 2026: Check dates, venues, ticket details

'Mera kya lena dena usse?’: Mohammad Amir refuses to back down, again claims India won’t reach T20 World Cup semifinal

Mohammad Amir refuses to back down, again claims India won’t reach T20 World Cup

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics | Sophie Shine exudes desi vibes in lehenga at her Mehendi and Haldi ceremony

In Pics | Sophie Shine exudes desi vibes in lehenga at her Haldi ceremony

Ramadan 2026: From Bara Imambara to Aqsa Mosque, here's a look at 5 largest Mosques in India

Ramadan 2026: From Bara Imambara to Aqsa Mosque, here's a look at

Who is Ishani Johar? Ex-wife of CSK star Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage

Meet Ishani Johar, ex-wife of Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage

HomeCricket

CRICKET

India vs South Africa Super 8 match: Head-to-head stats, possible Playing XI, timings, and more

Team India and the Proteas are set to begin their Super 8 campaign in Ahmedabad on Sunday, February 22. Ahead of the high-voltage contest, take a look at the head-to-head record of both teams in the shortest format of the game.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 21, 2026, 03:46 PM IST

India vs South Africa Super 8 match: Head-to-head stats, possible Playing XI, timings, and more
India vs South Africa Super 8 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India and South Africa are set to lock horns in the Super 8 round of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 on Sunday at the world's biggest cricket stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In December last year, the Proteas toured India and played 5-match T20I series, which was won by the home side 3-1. However, the stakes will be much higher in the upcoming contest as both sides will aim to begin their Super 8 campaign on a positive note and earn important two points at the earliest.

Ahead of the high-voltage game, let us take a look at the head-to-head record of the IND vs SA rivalry in T20Is and other important details.

IND vs SA Super 8 match: Head-to-head records

Total Matches Played - 35
IND Won - 21
SA Won - 13
No Result - 1
Last 5 matches - IND (4), SA (1)

IND vs SA Super 8 match: Squads

India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Axar Patel (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, and Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa - Aiden Markram (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Ryan Rickleton (WK), David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Jason Smith, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, and Kwena Maphaka.

IND vs SA Super 8: Timings and Venue

The upcoming Super 8 match is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the game will be begin at 7 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Toss will take place at 6:30 pm.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shakira India Tour 2026: Colombian singer to perform in Delhi and Mumbai in April; check dates, venues, ticket details
Shakira India Tour 2026: Check dates, venues, ticket details
'Mera kya lena dena usse?’: Mohammad Amir refuses to back down, again claims India won’t reach T20 World Cup semifinal
Mohammad Amir refuses to back down, again claims India won’t reach T20 World Cup
Ram Kapoor credits Gautami Kapoor for family support, admits he was an 'absent father' for nearly 10 years
Ram Kapoor credits Gautami Kapoor for family support, admits he was
India vs South Africa Super 8s, T20 World Cup 2026 Live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SA match live on TV, online?
India vs South Africa Super 8s, T20 World Cup 2026 Live streaming: When and wher
Beware of these fake universities: UGC releases list with this city at top
Beware of these fake universities: UGC releases list with this city at top
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics | Sophie Shine exudes desi vibes in lehenga at her Mehendi and Haldi ceremony
In Pics | Sophie Shine exudes desi vibes in lehenga at her Haldi ceremony
Ramadan 2026: From Bara Imambara to Aqsa Mosque, here's a look at 5 largest Mosques in India
Ramadan 2026: From Bara Imambara to Aqsa Mosque, here's a look at
Who is Ishani Johar? Ex-wife of CSK star Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage
Meet Ishani Johar, ex-wife of Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage
Why is baby Monkey with his orangutan stuffed plushie 'mother' going viral? Internet says, 'heartbroken'
Why is baby Monkey with his orangutan stuffed plushie going viral?
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani host former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at Antilia, Isha Ambani joins in; pics go viral
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani host former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement