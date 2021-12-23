India vs South Africa: Rishabh Pant set to break THIS unique record of MS Dhoni

India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is set to break a unique record of former Team India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Test cricket.

Pant has played 25 Tests for Team India so far and has recorded 97 dismissals so far in the longest format in the game. If Pant gets a chance to play in South Africa, then he could become the fastest Indian wicket-keeper to register 100 dismissals in Tests. The record is currently held by Dhoni. The former Team India skipper has achieved the same feat in only 36 Tests.

Wriddhiman Saha succeeded in achieving the feat in 37 Tests, while former India keepers Kiran More, Nayan Mongia and Syed Kirmani achieved the feat in 39, 41 and 42 Tests, respectively.

Team India is set to play a three-match Test series against South Africa and the series is scheduled to begin from December 26 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The second Test between India and South Africa will be played at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg from January 3, while the third and final Test match will be played at Newlands in Cape Town from January 11.