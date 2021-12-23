India vs South Africa: Ravi Shastri reveals how Team India could fare against South Africa

India's tour of South Africa begins on December 26 when the Men in Blue take on their adversaries in a three-match Test series. India are yet to win a Test series in South Africa so far, and former Indian coach Ravi Shastri believes that the Proteas will be no pushovers, however, the Men in Blues have enough firepower to break their duck in Test cricket.

Shastri, whose tenure as Team India's head coach recently ended, also added that he will always back the blues no matter what. Speaking on Star Sports' upcoming show about India's tour of the Proteas, Shastri backed the Virat-Kohli led team to deliver the goods.

"There couldn't have been a better time for Team India to prove their mettle. Virat (Kohli) has been an impeccable leader and has got a talented team to go along with it," stated Shastri.

The former Indian all-rounder further added, "South Africa remains an unconquered bastion. Remember, the Proteas are no pushovers in their own backyard, but we have got the firepower and the arsenal to match that. As always, Team India will always have my backing."

The first Test between India and South Africa will be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion, with the second match slated to be played from January 3 onwards at Johannesburg, and the last game from January 11 at Cape Town.

Subsequently, the two countries will play a three-match ODI series from January 19 onwards.