India vs South Africa: Ravi Shastri commends MS Dhoni as 'A true Indian legend in his den' after Ranchi Test victory

India coach Ravi Shastri labelled former Team India skipper MS Dhoni as a 'true Indian legend" of the game on Tuesday in Ranchi.

Earlier in the day, India defeated South Africa by an innings and 202 runs in the third and final Test match to triumph a 3-0 series sweep in MSD's home town.

The day four of the Test match came to an early end when Shahbaz Nadeem, in his debut test match, secured the final two Proteas wickets in back-to-back deliveries as the visitors were all out for 133 runs during their second innings.

The Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) officials sent an official invitation to MS Dhoni to attend the final Test match of the series in Ranchi. The former India skipper did accept the invitation but arrived late to witness the day four encounter between the two sides from the first ball.

However, he was right on time to witness the home side lift their 3rd consecutive Test series victory of 2019.

Ravi Shastri posted a photograph on Twitter standing beside Dhoni in the dressing room after the match.

“Great to see a true Indian legend in his den after a fantastic series win #Dhoni #TeamIndia #INDvsSA," Shastri's post on Twitter read.

The 'Men In Blue' will now be gearing up to take on neighbours Bangladesh in a T20I and Test series, starting from November 3, 2019.