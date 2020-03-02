India vs South Africa: Quinton de Kock to lead Proteas in ODI series, Faf du Plessis returns to squad

Headlines

'Though Rahul was the captain...': When Sachin Tendulkar made BCCI notice MS Dhoni's genius

Abhishek Malhan reacts to losing BB OTT 2 trophy to Elvish Yadav, shares message from hospital: 'Mujhe lagta nahi...'

Indian 2: Makers drop Kamal Haasan's new look from Shankar's film on Independence Day, fans call it 'perfect'

Leo: Lokesh Kanagaraj drops intense look of ‘action king’ Arjun Sarja as Harold Das from Vijay-starrer

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat pulls out of Asian Games due to knee injury

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Abhishek Malhan reacts to losing BB OTT 2 trophy to Elvish Yadav, shares message from hospital: 'Mujhe lagta nahi...'

Leo: Lokesh Kanagaraj drops intense look of ‘action king’ Arjun Sarja as Harold Das from Vijay-starrer

Rana Daggubati denies viral jibe at 'big Bollywood heroine' was for Sonam Kapoor; apologises to actress, Dulquer Salmaan

Bindeshwar Pathak passes away: 5 things to know about sanitation pioneer, Sulabh founder

Who was Bindeshwar Pathak, public sanitation pioneer, died at 80?

7 drinks to reduce body heat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Pooja Bhatt Explains Why Abhishek Lost, Reacts To Mahesh Bhatt Getting Trolled

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Manisha Rani Explains Why She Flirted With Elvish; Reacts To Bebika's Allegations

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Bebika Dhurve Says Abhishek Was 'Arrogant', Reveals She Apologized To Salman

Abhishek Malhan reacts to losing BB OTT 2 trophy to Elvish Yadav, shares message from hospital: 'Mujhe lagta nahi...'

Indian 2: Makers drop Kamal Haasan's new look from Shankar's film on Independence Day, fans call it 'perfect'

Leo: Lokesh Kanagaraj drops intense look of ‘action king’ Arjun Sarja as Harold Das from Vijay-starrer

HomeCricket

Cricket

India vs South Africa: Quinton de Kock to lead Proteas in ODI series, Faf du Plessis returns to squad

After finishing the tour against New Zealand, India will be back home for the three-match One-Day International series against South Africa.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 02, 2020, 03:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After finishing the tour against New Zealand, India will be back home for the three-match One-Day International series against South Africa.

The Proteas have recalled top-order batsmen Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen for the tour which will take place later this month. The two batsmen were rested for the on-going three-match home series against Australia.

Left-arm spinner George Linde is also named in the squad for the first time. He takes the place of leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, who is not available for the short tour due to the imminent birth of his first child. 

“It is exciting to see the amount of competition for spots that we have within the team and in the (domestic) franchises, it’s a good headache for us as selectors to have,” Cricket South Africa independent selector Linda Zondi said in a media release on Monday.

“We are satisfied with our picks for what will certainly be a challenging tour of India. We are also particularly pleased with the balance of youth and experience that we have achieved while our young leadership group continues to establish itself.”

The first ODI will be played in Dharamsala on March 12 while the other two will be played in Lucknow and Kolkata on March 15 and 18, respectively. 

South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Alia Bhatt dangles on wires, performs stunts with Gal Gadot in BTS glimpses from her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone

Congress accuses BJP of not allowing its own Manipur MP to speak in parliament, terms it insult to entire state

'Can imagine Congress mindset': Anurag Thakur on Kharge skipping Independence Day 2023 event at Red Fort

Meet India's third richest pharma billionaire with Rs 63,040 crore net worth, know about his business empire

What is glazed donut skin and how to get it?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE