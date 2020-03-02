India vs South Africa: Quinton de Kock to lead Proteas in ODI series, Faf du Plessis returns to squad

After finishing the tour against New Zealand, India will be back home for the three-match One-Day International series against South Africa.

After finishing the tour against New Zealand, India will be back home for the three-match One-Day International series against South Africa.

The Proteas have recalled top-order batsmen Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen for the tour which will take place later this month. The two batsmen were rested for the on-going three-match home series against Australia.

Left-arm spinner George Linde is also named in the squad for the first time. He takes the place of leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, who is not available for the short tour due to the imminent birth of his first child.

#BreakingNews Left-arm spinner, George Linde has received his maiden call-up into the Proteas’ ODI team ahead of their short outbound tour to India from 12-17 March 2020. It will consist of a 3-match ODI series taking place in Dharamsala, Lucknow and Kolkata. #INDvSA #Thread pic.twitter.com/UBo47w70du — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 2, 2020

“It is exciting to see the amount of competition for spots that we have within the team and in the (domestic) franchises, it’s a good headache for us as selectors to have,” Cricket South Africa independent selector Linda Zondi said in a media release on Monday.

“We are satisfied with our picks for what will certainly be a challenging tour of India. We are also particularly pleased with the balance of youth and experience that we have achieved while our young leadership group continues to establish itself.”

The first ODI will be played in Dharamsala on March 12 while the other two will be played in Lucknow and Kolkata on March 15 and 18, respectively.

South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj.