India vs South Africa: Proteas skipper Dean Elgar issues BIG statement ahead of 1st Test

Captain of the South African team, Dean Elgar feels that the upcoming three-match Test series versus Team India will be an evenly contested affair, although his side remain slightly favourites as they will be playing at home turf.

Ahead of the first Test on Sunday, Elgar backed his side to get the trophy, and take a head start in the World Test Championship, however, he admitted that India will be far from pushovers given they're ranked at number 1 currently.

"I think it’s pretty even-stevens. Us playing at home, obviously, gives us a little bit of an upper hand. They are ranked No. 1 in the world; we can’t not look at that. That’s something they have been for quite some time, in my opinion – just my being a cricket watcher and a cricket fan," stated Elgar.

For the unversed, Team India have never won a Test series in South Africa so far. The first Test will be held at SuperSport Park in Centurion, while Johannesburg and Cape Town will play hosts in the second and third games respectively.

In the past 12 months, Team India have beaten both Australia and England riding on the back of their bowling attack, that's performing well so far. Elgar admitted that South Africa will have to be careful not to make the same mistake.

"Their strength at the moment lies in their bowling. We are extremely aware of that as well. They’ve had a lot of success as a bowling unit. They’ve got a lot of older spearhead bowlers that lead the attack and have got a good back-up set of bowlers as well," he added.

Speaking of fast bowlers, South Africa were handed a body blow as Anrich Nortje was earlier ruled out of the series due to an injury. For India, Rohit Sharma is nursing a hamstring injury and won't be available, as far as big names are concerned.