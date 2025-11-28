India vs South Africa ODI series 2025: Full schedule, live streaming, squads, head-to-head stats - All you need to know

The India vs South Africa ODI series 2025 promises an exciting three-match contest, featuring games in Ranchi, Raipur and Visakhapatnam. Fans can check the full schedule, match timings, squads, live streaming details and complete head-to-head stats ahead of the high-voltage clash.

Following a surprising 2-0 loss in the Test series at home to South Africa, Team India is set to kick off their limited-overs cricket campaign against the Proteas with a three-match ODI series beginning this Sunday. The matches will take place in Ranchi, Raipur, and Visakhapatnam, as Temba Bavuma’s South African team seeks to assert their dominance in the 50-over format.

With regular captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer both sidelined due to injuries, KL Rahul has been named the interim captain for the series against South Africa. Iyer is dealing with an abdominal injury sustained during the Australian tour, while Gill is recuperating from a neck injury he incurred in the first Test against South Africa.

Senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are anticipated to play pivotal roles in India’s efforts to bounce back against the Proteas.

Head-to-Head Record

In ODI encounters between the two sides, South Africa hold a narrow but clear edge over India. Out of 94 matches played, South Africa have emerged victorious 51 times, while India have secured 40 wins, with three games ending without a result. Despite the overall deficit, India have steadily improved in recent years, making the upcoming 2025 series another intriguing chapter in this hard-fought rivalry.

Other stats

Highest total: 438/4 in 50 overs by South Africa at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on October 25, 2015.

Lowest total: 83/10 in 27.1 overs by South Africa at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 5, 2023.

Most runs: 2001 runs in 57 ODIs by Sachin Tendulkar of India.

Highest score: 200* from 147 balls by Sachin Tendulkar of India in Gwalior on February 24, 2010.

Most wickets: 48 wickets in 33 ODIs by Shaun Pollock of South Africa.

Best bowling figures: 5/6 in 10 overs by Sunil Joshi of India in Nairobi (Gym) on September 26, 1999

Schedule

The ODI series between India and South Africa begins on Friday, November 30, 2025, with the opening match in Ranchi. The second ODI will follow on December 3 in Raipur, while the third and final clash is scheduled for December 6 in Visakhapatnam. The three venues set the stage for an exciting and well-spaced series.

Match Timings

All three ODIs will begin at 1:30 PM IST, offering fans a consistent afternoon start across the series. The timing ensures an ideal blend of day and evening play, delivering uninterrupted, high-energy cricket from the first ball to the final overs.

Live Streaming Details

Live telecast of the India vs South Africa ODI series will be available on the Star Sports Network, providing comprehensive coverage on television. For digital viewers, every match will be streamed online via Jio Hotstar, ensuring easy access across smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.

Squads

India: KL Rahul (C & WK), Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rishabh Pant (WK), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock (WK), Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Prenelan Subrayen.

