India vs South Africa: Morkel brothers set for face off with Super 8 clash as BCCI drops special video

In a special video jointly shared by BCCI and the South African cricket board, Albie Morkel and Morne Morkel are seen having a fun chat ahead of the Super 8 clash between India and South Africa on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

India and South Africa are set to lock horns on Sunday, February 22, at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for their first Super 8 match. This upcoming contest has divided the Morkel household, as two brothers, Albie Morkel and Morne Morkel, are set for sibling rivalry with the clash. Yes, you read it right! Mornel is the bowling coach for Team India, whereas Albie is a specialist consultant for South Africa.

Even during the pre-match press conference, Albie was asked whether he had exchanged coaching notes with Morne, to which he replied, ''No, we don't talk to each other. I think my mother, she's more worried than us. She doesn't know who to support - India or South Africa.''

BCCI, on its official social media handles, shared a special feature video of both brothers ahead of the Super 8 clash. In the video, Morne is seen asking his elder brother to explain his role with the South African team. In reply, Albie said, ''In short, I have to figure out ways how to beat Team India on Sunday, in short.''

''We’ve played some cricket together, and now we’re both in coaching roles. We actually coached together in our first stint, that’s where I shaped him to be a very good bowling coach. Showed him how to do it!,'' Albie added.

Later in the video, Morne said, ''I'm pretty sure there will be a lot of banter. You know, a majority of those guys are South Africans. I am going to be outnumbered. The family will do the banter. We’re very calm, very relaxed, and very professional about how we go about these things. We never talked about this since our playing days. Like, even on the field, off the field, we hardly spoke about games or moments.''

Meanwhile, both India and South Africa topped their respective group in the group stage of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 and are placed in Group 1 of the Super 8 round. Apart from them, the West Indies and Zimbabwe are also a part of Group 1.