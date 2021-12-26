India vs South Africa: KL Rahul's ton propels India to commanding score of 272/3 at Centurion

Team India are in the drivers' seat at the end of day 1 of the first Test against South Africa at Centurion. Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bat first and Indian openers KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal duly obliged their skipper's choice as they helped India to a slow but steady start.

Rahul and Mayank also achieved a bit of history as they built a partnership upon which the team could further build upon. The opening stand racked up 117 runs when Lungi Ngidi removed Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara then came out to bat but was dismissed for a golden duck.

Skipper Virat Kohli then came out to steady the ship but could only score 35 runs however, KL Rahul kept things tight at one end and would go on to score his 7th Test century, 6th outside of India. Ngidi picked up all three wickets but the South African pacers would feel a little hard done by as they failed to put the brakes on India's batting.

India ended day 1 in a commanding position having put 272 runs on the board at the loss of 3 wickets. KL Rahul (122* off 248) and Ajinkya Rahane (40* off 81) will look to continue and build upon the good start they carved out on Monday.