India vs South Africa: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami can break THESE individual records versus the Proteas

The Indian duo of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah are favourites to lead India's pace attack from the get-go. Apart from being Team India's most reliable pacers, the duo of Bumrah and Shami are also closing in on some glory as they gear up to face South Africa in a three-match Test series beginning from December 26.

While both Bumrah and Shami were rested for the New Zealand series at home, which India won by a 1-0 margin, the pacers are expected to mark their return with individual as well as collective glory, as India awaits a first series win in Tests against the Proteas.

Speaking about individual records, Jasprit Bumrah made his Test debut in international cricket against South Africa, when India were touring the rainbow nation back in 2018. Since then, the youngster has played a total of 24 Tests however, he's played just two games at home, against England, earlier this year. Bumrah has amassed a total of 101 wickets in his Test career to date.

Away from India though, the 28-year-old has played 22 Test matches, with 97 scalps to his name. He needs just three more wickets against South Africa to reach the figure of 100 Test wickets away from home.

His partner in crime, Mohammed Shami is also nearing a personal milestone. He is just five wickets away from the illustrious 200 wicket mark, becoming only the fifth player after Kapil Dev, Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma, and Javagal Srinath to achieve the feat.

In total Shami has played 54 Test matches for the Indian team, with 195 scalps to his name. Both Shami and Bumrah will try and help India win their maiden Test series in South Africa.