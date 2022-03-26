India vs South Africa ICC Women CWC Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs South Africa live in India

The Indian women's team in the ICC Women Cricket World Cup 2022 is all set to play its final round-robin stage game against South Africa on 27th March 2022. Mithali Raj, who is assumed to be playing her last CWC match will be seen leading the Indian team in this match.

While South Africa has already qualified for the semi-final stage of this tournament, India stands in 5th position with 6 points from 6 games. Mithali Raj and Co are level on points with defending champions England at the ICC Women's World Cup 2022.

With India and England level on points, the team which has a better net run rate after 7 games will progress to the semis. Hence, because England has a net run rate of +o.778, they have an advantage over India, who have a net run rate of +0.768.

Here is all you need to know about India Women vs South Africa Women match

When and what time will the match between India Women and South Africa women start?

The ICC Women's CWC 2022 match between India Women and South Africa Women will be played on March 27 (Sunday) at 06:30 AM IST.

Where will the ICC CWC match between India Women and South Africa Women take place?

The ICC CWC match between India Women and South Africa Women will be held at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Which channel will telecast the ICC CWC match between India Women and South Africa Women​ in India?

ICC CWC match between India Women and South Africa Women will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between India Women and South Africa Women in India?

The IPL 2022 match between India Women and South Africa Women will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

India Women - Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Richa Ghosh, Taniya Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

South Africa Women - Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus, Chloe Tyron, Marizanne Kapp, Lizelle Lee, Sinalo Jafta, Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klass, Nonkululeku Mlaba, Shabnim Ismail,Tumi Sekhukhune