India vs South Africa: Hardik Pandya eyes elite list in ODI comeback series

India will be taking on South Africa in the first ODI in Dharamsala on Thursday. The innings holds extra significance for all-rounder Hardik Pandya who is returning back to international match since September 2019.

Pandya, who is most likely to be part of the playing XI, was initially expected to return in the series against New Zealand. He was, however, pulled out as his recovery was not complete.

Now back to international cricket, the all-rounder is on the verge of claiming a major milestone in ODI cricket.

Pandya is just 43 runs away from becoming the 13th India cricketer ever to achieve the double of 1000 runs and 50 wickets in this format.

Pandya last played an ODI against New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final in Manchester. His last international game was a T20 against the Proteas in Bengaluru in September last year.

However, Pandya proved his mettle in the DY Patil Cup where he slammed an unbeaten 55-ball-158 in which he smashed 20 sixes.

Pandya, in an interview with teammate Yuzvendra Chahal, spoke about the mental struggle of being on the sidelines.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted the video on the social media, in which Pandya said, “I missed this atmosphere the most in these last six months, playing for the country and the feeling you get wearing the team’s colours. That had become a mental challenge and there were a lot of setbacks. I was trying to get back to full fitness quickly but that did not work out and a lot of mental pressure came at the time. But touchwood, everything went fine, the rehabilitation went well and a lot of people helped me.”

WATCH: CHAHAL TV with the comeback man Hardik Pandya In this segment, @hardikpandya7 talks about his rehabilitation, how much he missed donning Indian colours and shares his message for #TeamIndia fans by @28anand & @yuzi_chahal Full video https://t.co/9PvNu3R0gr pic.twitter.com/DFl2CzBtdu — BCCI (@BCCI) March 12, 2020

When asked about his run of form and his knocks in the DY Patil Cup Pandya said, “It was important. I had not played anything for six and a half months. I wanted to make an international comeback so it was very important for my confidence. No matter how much you practice, the match situation is always different.

“So I just kept on playing, my confidence kept improving and the sixes were coming off well. I thought if they are coming off well, why should I stop and I kept going. But I never

thought that I want to hit 20 sixes in an innings,” he added.

