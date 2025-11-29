India vs South Africa: Full list of records Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli can break in ODI series

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli head into the IND vs SA ODI series on the cusp of multiple world records, including Rohit's chase of Shahid Afridi's 351 ODI sixes (needing 3 more) and Kohli's shot at 52 ODI tons to surpass Sachin Tendulkar's single-format mark.

The upcoming three-match One Day International series between India and South Africa, starting this Sunday, promises to be more than just a contest for dominance—it’s a moment for history. Veteran players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are on the verge of achieving remarkable world records, which adds significant weight to their return to the national team.

Rohit Sharma: Records Within Reach

*He needs just 98 runs to reach a milestone of 20,000 international runs across all formats, making him only the fourth Indian to accomplish this after Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Rahul Dravid.

*Rohit is also merely three sixes away from breaking Shahid Afridi’s record of 351 for the most sixes in ODIs, which would crown him as the highest six-hitter in ODI history.

*He requires 133 runs in home ODIs to become the third Indian to amass 5,000 ODI runs on home soil, following in the footsteps of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

*With just one more century, he will secure a spot among the top three Indians for the most ODI centuries at home.

*If he manages to score a century as an opener, he will further cement his position among Indian openers with the highest number of hundreds.

Virat Kohli: Upcoming Milestones

*Kohli needs 64 runs to become the first cricketer in history to score 10,000 runs in bilateral ODIs, significantly extending his lead over MS Dhoni’s previous record in this format.

*He requires just one fifty-plus score at home to achieve 100 fifty-plus scores in international matches played in India.

*With only 32 runs, Kohli will surpass Jacques Kallis for the second-most ODI runs in the history of India vs South Africa ODIs, bringing him closer to Sachin Tendulkar’s record.

*A single century will either tie or surpass him the most ODI hundreds against South Africa by an Indian, enhancing his overall century count.

*Furthermore, accumulating multiple additional fifty-plus scores against South Africa would enable him to break Sachin’s record for the most fifty-plus scores against the Proteas.

The opening match in Ranchi, renowned as the birthplace of MS Dhoni, will offer the initial chance for the two icons to etch their names deeper into the annals of history. As the Indian team seeks to regain its footing following a challenging Test series, the achievements of Rohit and Kohli could serve as the ideal motivation for a robust ODI season.

