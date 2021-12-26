India vs South Africa: Find out how many records KL Rahul broke with his herculean effort

Team India couldn't have asked for a better start to their tour of South Africa as KL Rahul score his seventh Test century, helping his team finish Day 1 of the Boxing Day on top of South Africa. Rahul completed his ton in 218 deliveries and would end the day with a personal score of 122*.

Team India meanwhile finished with the day at 272/3, with Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane (40* off 81) to resume services on Day 2.

With his century, KL Rahul became only the second opener after Wasim Jaffer to score a century on South African soil. Jaffer had reached the milestone at Cape Town with a knock of 116 in 2007.

Here are some other records that KL Rahul shattered with his herculean effort against South Africa:

Second Indian opener to score a century in South Africa

Wasim Jaffer- Cape Town (2007)

KL Rahul- Centurion (2021)

Centuries in every country

After his spectacular knock versus South Africa, Rahul has achieved a rare feat of having scored centuries in every country, where he's played a Test match. The 29-year-old has two centuries to his credit in Australia, and one each in India, Australia, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Australia, and South Africa. What a player!

Second most successful Indian opener outside of Asia

With his exploits on Sunday, Rahul overtook former Indian great Virender Sehwag, who scored four centuries away from Asian soil, while Rahul now has five outside of the continent. He's behind only Sunil Gavaskar, who leads the charts with a mammoth 15 centuries to his name.

Third visiting test opener with centuries in Australia, England & South Africa

KL Rahul is the first Indian, and third visiting test opener to score a century in each of Australia, England & South Africa. Before Rahul, the universe boss Chris Gayle and Pakistan's Saeed Anwar had achieved this rare feat.