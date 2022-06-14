India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I live streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I will take place in Vizag

After going down 0-2 in the ongoing T20I series versus South Africa, Rishabh Pant's Team India will try and force their way back into the series with a win in the third match.

In both, the previous games, Temba Bavuma's Proteas looked dominating as they won the toss and easily chased down the targets set by India.

The Men in Blue face a crunch do-or-die clash today, a win will keep them alive in the series, but another will wrap up the series for South Africa. With Pant facing lots of criticism for his decision in the previous two games, will be making some changes in the playing XI today?

Only time will tell, but one thing's for sure, fans are in for another classic encounter in the latest chapter of the rivalry between India and South Africa.

When and what time will the 3rd T20I match between India vs South Africa start?

The 3rd T20I match between India vs South Africa will be played on June 14 (Tuesday) at 07:00 PM IST.

Where will the 3rd T20I match between India vs South Africa take place?

The 3rd T20I match between India vs South Africa will be held at the ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Which channel will telecast the 3rd T20I match between India vs South Africa in India?

The 3rd T20I match between India vs South Africa will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the 3rd T20I match between India vs South Africa in India?

The 3rd T20I match between India vs South Africa will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads

India: KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.