India vs South Africa 3rd T20I: ACA VDCA Stadium Pitch and Weather report in Visakhapatnam

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I will take place in Vizag

Team India have their backs against the wall as they face off against South Africa in the third T20I of the five-match series in Vizag on Tuesday. Having already lost the previous two games, Rishabh Pant's side will be hoping to stage a comeback, while Temba Bavuma's Proteas will be looking to clinch the series with another clinical display.

So far, the South African side have looked extremely confident as they have successfully won the toss and each of the previous two occasions, whilst also chasing down the required total set by India.

Having scored a healthy 200 plus total in the first game, the bowlers let down the Men in Blue, while in the second match it was the batsmen who underwhelmed.

In the third game, which is a do-or-die clash for Team India, they will be hoping to fare better in both departments with the team looking to build steam ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the temperature in Vizag on Tuesday is expected to however between 33 to 35 degrees during the day and is expected to fall down to 30 degrees during the night.

There could be some clouds, the there are few chances of precipitation during the match. Humidity will be as high as 78 per cent. Dew hasn't had much impact in the past two games and thus it will be interesting to see how the pitch behaves in the third match as well.

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I pitch report

As far as the pitch is concerned, traditionally, it has been a low-scoring ground, with only two T20I matches having been played at this venue in Vizag, and both of them won by the chasing team. Much like the second game, this contest again could be decided by the bowlers.