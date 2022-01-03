India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: India win toss, will bat first, KL Rahul to lead in absence of Virat Kohli

Team India are eyeing a bit of history as they look to take on South Africa from Monday. A win today would ensure India the series win and thereby registering their first-ever Test series win on South African soil.

The visitors haven't lost a single Test match in Johannesburg, moreover, with the kind of form India has been, they're huge favourites for the win.

The Men in Blue have won the toss, and they've chosen to bat first. There's a big development on Monday as Virat Kohli has suffered an upper back spasm which is being looked at by the physios, therefore KL Rahul will be leading India. Hanuma Vihari will replace Kohli in the lineup.

For South Africa, this could be a piece of good news knowing the sort of danger Kohli possesses. There's a couple of changes in the South Africa lineup as well, Quinton de Kock announced his retirement from Tests, so Kyle Verreynne replaces him, and Duanne Olivier will start ahead of Wiaan Mulder.

Meanwhile, in the first Test, Team India defeated South Africa by 113 runs powered by a spectacular century from KL Rahul, who is leading Team India in the absence of Virat Kohli.

Team India have a decent Test record in Wanderers, the Men in Blue won their first-ever Test match on this particular venue, therefore the South African team have their work cut out, to make a comeback in the series.