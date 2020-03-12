India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: 'Taking all possible measures to avoid coronavirus scare,' say Lucknow organisers

While the first ODI encounter between India and South Africa in Dharamshala is expected to see a less turnout of fans due to coronavirus, the organisers in Lucknow are, however, making sure of a houseful in the second ODI at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium on Sunday.

In India, around 60 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported so far. The UP Cricket Association and the Ekana Sportz City are, however, claiming to have taken all possible measures to let the fans enjoy the game.

“So far all is well here as we have been taking all possible measures to avoid the coronavirus scare. Not only virus detectors, but also sanitisers in pouches will be made available to 50,000-odd fans to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19),” UPCA’s secretary Yudhveer Singh said on Wednesday.“There is no threat of coronavirus to the match.

We have been following all instructions issued by the health organisations, including government agencies. Virus detectors are being installed at all important entries, including those meant for players and officials,” he added. “We will also provide sanitisers to all fans at the entry gates.”

As for the ticket sales, Udai Sinha, managing director of the Ekana Sportz City, said that by Tuesday evening, around 40-45 per cent tickets were sold out.

“Certainly, there are apprehensions among fans about the coronavirus, but I am very much sure of getting a good crowd at the match as there are still four days to go in the match. Most of the tickets are being sold online.”

He even accepted that low turnout of fans could hamper the game financially. “There are many stakeholders in the match, and the low turnout of fans would affect them financially too,” he said.

The last time Lucknow hosted an international match was in January 1994 when India played a Test match against Sri Lanka at the KD Singh ‘Babu’ Stadium.