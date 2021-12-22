India vs South Africa 2021: Which records can Virat Kohli break against South Africa?

The Indian cricket team will take on South Africa in a three-match Test series from December 26. The last time Virat Kohli played against the Proteas in a bilateral series as part of the ICC World Test Championship in 2019, he recorded his highest individual score in Test cricket of 254*.

Amid the ongoing crisis regarding Team India's captaincy in limited-overs formats, as well as Virat's poor run of form with the bat, the upcoming series represents a great opportunity for Virat Kohli to rediscover his lost touch.

It's been more than two years since the 33-year-old scored an international century, so when he leads the team out at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday, Virat will have a point to prove.

That being said, the Indian skipper will also have a chance of breaking numerous records throughout the Test series, including Ricky Ponting's record of most centuries scored as captain. Currently, Virat is tied with Ponting on 41 centuries each.

Here's a look at some of the records Virat Kohli can break in the upcoming Test series versus South Africa:

Virat Kohli can surpass Rahul Dravid's record -

The Delhi-born batsman has so far scored 1,075 runs against South Africa in 12 Test matches, he only needs to score 177 more runs to surpass current head coach Rahul Dravid (1,252 runs) and become India's third-highest run-poacher against the Proteas.

Kohli can cross the 8000 Test runs tally -

In his illustrious and well-decorated cricket career, Virat Kohli has amassed a total of 7,801 runs for India in the purest format of the sport, and currently, he only needs 199 runs to surpass the tally of 8000 runs in Test cricket.

Virat Kohli's 100th Test match -

When India played South Africa, at centurion in 2019, King Kohli scored his 21st Test century, becoming only the second player after Sachin Tendulkar to score a ton on Proteas soil at the time. He can soon join the Master Blaster and some other elites, by playing his 100th Test match. India's third and final game of the Test series against South Africa will be Kohli's 100th Test match and he will become only the 12th Indian player to have achieved this feat.

First Indian skipper to defeat South Africa away from home -

Virat Kohli can rewrite the history books if he can upset South Africa in their backyard. If Virat and company can defeat the Proteas, then apart from the obvious collective glory, it will be the first time an Indian skipper would taste victory in Test matches against South Africa.