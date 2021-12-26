India vs South Africa, 1st Test Weather Report: Will rain affect play in Centurion Test?

The first Test between India and South Africa is set to begin on Sunday (December 26) at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

It is to be noted that India are yet to win a Test series in South Africa and according to experts this is the best chance for Virat Kohli-led Team India to create history.

Talking to media before the first Test, India coach Rahul Dravid said the team was prepared well for the series and the players are practicing hard to give a tough challenge to South Africa in their own backyard.

It is predicted that the Day 1 of the first Test would be cloudy with thunderstorms expected later in the afternoon and night. It is expcted that rainfall would take place in night which may affect the start of play on Day 2. However sunny conditions would prevail from Day 3, says the Accuweather app.

Meanwhile, Dravid preferred not to comment on the the alleged Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly feud and responded by saying that this is not the right time or place to discuss abiout the alleged feud between Kohli and Ganguly.

Dravid noted that he might have had some internal conversations with selectors about Kohli's white-ball captaincy but those conversations are not for everyone to know.