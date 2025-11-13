FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2026: Shah Rukh Khan's KKR make bold move as former CSK star joins 3-time champions in major new role

Dharmendra was madly in love with this actress, watched her film 40 times; not Hema Malini, Meena Kumari, Madhubala

Gautam Adani sees BIG jump in net worth after Bihar exit poll, it is now Rs...; only behind Mukesh Ambani

India vs South Africa, 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SA match live on TV, online?

This country's visa is most expensive, not US, UK; except these countries travelers must pay Rs 8,867 per day, reason is...

Hardik Pandya obeys BCCI directive, but will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma finally agree to play domestic cricket?

Not Jasleen Royal, Prateek Kuhad, Anuv Jain, Armaan Malik, India's youngest boy band will open for Akon in Mumbai; its name is...

Integrating AI into Medical Research: Contributions of Pralohith Reddy Chinthalapelly

Transforming Insurance into a Pillar of Financial Stability: Yernar Zharmagambetov’s Model for Resilient Growth

Happy Children's Day 2025: 50 WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes to share on Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru's birth anniversary

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IPL 2026: Shah Rukh Khan's KKR make bold move as former CSK star joins 3-time champions in major new role

IPL 2026: Shah Rukh Khan's KKR make bold move as former CSK star joins 3-time

Dharmendra was madly in love with this actress, watched her film 40 times; not Hema Malini, Meena Kumari, Madhubala

Dharmendra was madly in love with this actress, watched her film 40 times

Gautam Adani sees BIG jump in net worth after Bihar exit poll, it is now Rs...; only behind Mukesh Ambani

Gautam Adani sees BIG jump in his net worth after Bihar exit poll, it is now Rs.

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow with classic wood-dining set, luxurious living area and...

Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow

Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module? Rs 74 lakh MBBS fees, 40 percent Kashmiri students, Room no.13 linked to Delhi blast; Here's all you need to know

Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module?

THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, popular tourist attractions, not Ahmedabad, Surat or Jamnagar, it is...

THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, it is...

HomeCricket

CRICKET

India vs South Africa, 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SA match live on TV, online?

India take on South Africa in the 1st Test of the high-stakes series, and fans are eager to know how to catch every ball live. Here’s your complete guide to India vs South Africa 1st Test live streaming—when and where to watch the IND vs SA match live on TV and online across platforms.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 13, 2025, 04:26 PM IST

India vs South Africa, 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SA match live on TV, online?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India is set to welcome the World Test champions, South Africa, for a two-match series commencing on Friday, November 14, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The home team enters the series as the clear favorites, yet they are aware that the Proteas can present a tougher challenge than they did during their recent tours.

Shubman Gill’s squad approaches the series following a convincing 2-0 victory over the West Indies. However, South Africa’s recent performances serve as a reminder to not underestimate them; their ‘A’ team successfully chased down 417 runs against a bowling lineup that included Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, and Kuldeep Yadav.

For South Africa, it has been a lengthy wait to secure a Test series win in India. Their last triumph on Indian soil dates back to the 1999-2000 series, and they have not claimed a single Test victory in India since that unforgettable win in Nagpur in February 2010.

Temba Bavuma’s team now has the opportunity to break an exasperating eight-match winless streak in the country.

The two-match Test series will begin at Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 14 to 18, followed by the second Test at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati from November 22 to 26. The Kolkata Test is scheduled to start at the usual time of 9:30 am, while the Guwahati match will commence half an hour earlier, at 9:00 am, to accommodate the region’s early sunrise.

Match Details

Series: South Africa tour of India, 2025

India vs South Africa, 1st Test

Date and Time: November 14, 9:30 AM LOCAL

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Live Streaming Details

When will the India Vs South Africa 1st Test take place?

The India Vs South Africa 1st Test will take place on November 14 (Friday).

Where will the India Vs South Africa 1st Test take place?

The India Vs South Africa 1st Test will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the India Vs South Africa 1st Test start?

The India Vs South Africa 1st Test will start at 9.30 PM IST.

Where will the India Vs South Africa 1st Test be telecast live in India?

The India Vs South Africa 1st Test will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India Vs South Africa 1st Test in India?

The live streaming of the India Vs South Africa 1st Test will be available on JioHotstar app and website.

Squads

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Deep

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne(w), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Zubayr Hamza, Wiaan Mulder

Also read| End of road for Mohammed Shami? Shubman Gill makes massive statement ahead of South Africa series

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IPL 2026: Shah Rukh Khan's KKR make bold move as former CSK star joins 3-time champions in major new role
IPL 2026: Shah Rukh Khan's KKR make bold move as former CSK star joins 3-time
Dharmendra was madly in love with this actress, watched her film 40 times; not Hema Malini, Meena Kumari, Madhubala
Dharmendra was madly in love with this actress, watched her film 40 times
Gautam Adani sees BIG jump in net worth after Bihar exit poll, it is now Rs...; only behind Mukesh Ambani
Gautam Adani sees BIG jump in his net worth after Bihar exit poll, it is now Rs.
India vs South Africa, 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SA match live on TV, online?
India vs South Africa, 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs S
This country's visa is most expensive, not US, UK; except these countries travelers must pay Rs 8,867 per day, reason is...
Bhutan has the most expensive visa in the world due to SDF
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow with classic wood-dining set, luxurious living area and...
Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow
Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module? Rs 74 lakh MBBS fees, 40 percent Kashmiri students, Room no.13 linked to Delhi blast; Here's all you need to know
Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module?
THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, popular tourist attractions, not Ahmedabad, Surat or Jamnagar, it is...
THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, it is...
From Maharajas’ Express to Venice Simplon: THESE are 7 most expensive trains in world, with ticket prices starting over Rs 22 lakh
THESE are 7 most expensive trains in world, with ticket prices starting over Rs
Delhi Car Blast: Umar Nabi was a bright student, NEET-PG topper, assistant professor at Al-Falah University, was going to marry...
Delhi Car Blast: Umar Nabi was a bright student, NEET-PG topper; was going to...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE