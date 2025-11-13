India vs South Africa, 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SA match live on TV, online?

India take on South Africa in the 1st Test of the high-stakes series, and fans are eager to know how to catch every ball live. Here’s your complete guide to India vs South Africa 1st Test live streaming—when and where to watch the IND vs SA match live on TV and online across platforms.

India is set to welcome the World Test champions, South Africa, for a two-match series commencing on Friday, November 14, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The home team enters the series as the clear favorites, yet they are aware that the Proteas can present a tougher challenge than they did during their recent tours.

Shubman Gill’s squad approaches the series following a convincing 2-0 victory over the West Indies. However, South Africa’s recent performances serve as a reminder to not underestimate them; their ‘A’ team successfully chased down 417 runs against a bowling lineup that included Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, and Kuldeep Yadav.

For South Africa, it has been a lengthy wait to secure a Test series win in India. Their last triumph on Indian soil dates back to the 1999-2000 series, and they have not claimed a single Test victory in India since that unforgettable win in Nagpur in February 2010.

Temba Bavuma’s team now has the opportunity to break an exasperating eight-match winless streak in the country.

The two-match Test series will begin at Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 14 to 18, followed by the second Test at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati from November 22 to 26. The Kolkata Test is scheduled to start at the usual time of 9:30 am, while the Guwahati match will commence half an hour earlier, at 9:00 am, to accommodate the region’s early sunrise.

Match Details

Series: South Africa tour of India, 2025

India vs South Africa, 1st Test

Date and Time: November 14, 9:30 AM LOCAL

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Live Streaming Details

When will the India Vs South Africa 1st Test take place?

The India Vs South Africa 1st Test will take place on November 14 (Friday).

Where will the India Vs South Africa 1st Test take place?

The India Vs South Africa 1st Test will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the India Vs South Africa 1st Test start?

The India Vs South Africa 1st Test will start at 9.30 PM IST.

Where will the India Vs South Africa 1st Test be telecast live in India?

The India Vs South Africa 1st Test will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India Vs South Africa 1st Test in India?

The live streaming of the India Vs South Africa 1st Test will be available on JioHotstar app and website.

Squads

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Deep

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne(w), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Zubayr Hamza, Wiaan Mulder

